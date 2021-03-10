Sojitz, Vinamilk to set up JV for beef sales in Vietnam

10, Mar. 2021

Photo courtesy of Vinamilk
Photo courtesy of Vinamilk

HANOI, NNA - Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. and a group company of Vietnam Dairy Products JSC, Vietnam's largest dairy maker known as Vinamilk, have agreed to set up a joint venture in Hanoi around April to import, process and sell beef products in Vietnam.

The joint venture, tentatively named Japan Vietnam Livestock Co., will be capitalized at $2 million, of which Sojitz will hold a 49 percent stake while the Vinamilk group company, Vietnam Livestock Corp. JSC, will hold a 51 percent stake, the Japanese trader said in a news release Tuesday.

The joint venture is considering importing beef from such areas as Japan, North America and Australia, but details will be decided later, a Sojitz spokeswoman told NNA on Tuesday.

Combining Sojitz's know-how to sell livestock products and Vinamilk's sales network, the joint venture aims to take up its stand in the beef market in Vietnam while taking into consideration an advance into other countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to the spokeswoman.

Sojitz also plans to cooperate with the Vinamilk group in many other businesses.

Vietnam's annual beef consumption is close to 500,000 tons, about a half of Japan's, according to Sojitz. Pork is currently more popular in the country because prices are lower, but beef consumption is expected to increase due to a rising population and income growth, the company said.

Sojitz is involved in a wide range of businesses in Vietnam, such as fertilizer production, feed production, flour milling, food wholesale, prepared food production, convenience store operations and cold chain logistics. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo courtesy of Vinamilk
Sojitz, Vinamilk to set up JV for beef sales in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Holstein Milk Company Sdn Bhd Managing Director Loi Tuan Ee is seen at one of his farms which produce the popular Farm Fresh brand of fresh milk and yoghurt products. (Photo courtesy of Holstein)
Malaysia boom in fresh dairy fosters Holstein IPO plan, entry of new player

Malaysia Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Co-founders of Orgafeed, Petch Achariyasilp (L) and Ittikorn Thepmani, Nov. 25 2020
Thai Union, Orgafeed producing insect-based pet food in growing global segment

Thailand Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay
Meiji to boost ice cream production in China

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Thai Kyowa Biotechnologies Co.'s plant in Rayong Province, Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Kirin Holdings Co.)
Kyowa Hakko Bio to build baby formula ingredient plant in Thailand

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co.)
Osotspa sold 99 million bottles of Vitamin C drink during Thailand's Covid battle

Thailand Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Chinese dumplings containing cell-based shrimp meat developed by Singapore start-up Shiok Meats. (Photo courtesy of Shiok Meats)
Toyo Seikan invests in Singapore's cell-based shrimp meat startup

Singapore Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Mayonnaise and dressing products of major Japanese food firm Kewpie Corp. line the shelves in a Singaporean store on Sept. 23, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Major mayonnaise maker Kewpie to set up sales unit in Singapore

Singapore Food

6 MONTHS AGO

photo-1447347974530-d7c185559683.jpg
Quality Myanmar coffee to hit Japan’s Muji shelves soon

Myanmar Food

6 MONTHS AGO

photo-1545468258-576dbac5faa9.jpg
CP Foods to build on China swine business after merger

Thailand Food

6 MONTHS AGO

image-1600228309820.jpg
Covid-19 crisis spells boom in pet food across Asia

Thailand Food

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash
Japanese chocolate maker Fuji Oil to sell off India unit to UAE-based IFFCO Group

India Food

7 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Unfold)
Bayer, Temasek set up joint venture to innovate for vertical vegetable farming

Singapore Food

7 MONTHS AGO

Masao Aihara, chief production officer of Taiwan Kiyoken at its shop in Breeze Taipei Station on Aug. 7, 2020. (NNA)
Kiyoken, maker of railway station boxed lunches, opens 1st overseas shop in Taipei

Taiwan Food

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gianluca Gerardi on Unsplash
Japanese candy-making firm Fujiya to build biscuit plant in China

China Food

7 MONTHS AGO

A Beard Papa's outlet in MetroWalk shopping mall in Taoyuan City, Taiwan (Photo courtesy of Muginoho Holdings)
Muginoho takes over Taiwan franchisee to expand Beard Papa's chain

Taiwan Food

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Egidijus Bielskis on Unsplash
Soybean paste maker Hanamaruki Foods to expand sales of shio koji seasoning in China

China Food

7 MONTHS AGO

yogurt-1442034_1280.jpg
Japan’s Meiji to build dairy, sweet plant in China’s Guangzhou

China Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Central Restaurants Group Co. President Nath Vongpanich (L) and Born Project Co. President and TV host of Krua Khun Toi, Tripop Limpapath at a press conference for "Every Foood" cloud kitchen food delivery project in Bangkok on July 13, 2020. (NNA)
Thailand's CRG invests 500 mil. baht in cloud kitchen services

Thailand Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Test lab in Nagase’s Regional Food Innovation Center in Singapore (Photo courtesy of Nagase)
Chemical trader Nagase opens regional food ingredient lab in Singapore

Singapore Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Yuabread Inc. has developed a food-freezing technique to preserve the taste and flavor of freshly baked breads and deliver them regularly to both corporate and individual clients. (Photo courtesy of Yuabread)(Kyodo)
Bread subscription service excites foodies across Japan

Japan Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cake-1258736_1280.jpg
Japan’s Goyo Food Industry to produce frozen cakes in Thailand

Thailand Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by icon0.com from Pexels
Kirin hires firm to investigate Myanmar-military partner

Myanmar Food

9 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Instant noodle giant Nissin exploring new business in post-COVID-19 HK, China

Hong Kong Food

9 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tafilah Yusof from Pixabay
PepsiCo buys China’s online-focused “Be & Cheery” brand snack maker for $705 mil.

China Food

9 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Focus Dynamics expanding to food delivery, cloud kitchens for Malaysian stalls, eateries

Malaysia Food

9 MONTHS AGO

bottle-841433_1280.jpg
Mengniu Dairy to build mega fresh milk plant in central China in 2021: report

China Food

9 MONTHS AGO