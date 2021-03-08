Zojirushi ties up with China's Galanz to develop home appliances

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA - Zojirushi Corp., a Japanese maker of cooking and other home appliances, will develop products jointly with Chinese consumer-electronics maker Guangdong Galanz Enterprise Co. to meet diversified needs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic with more people teleworking.

The two companies, which have little overlap in their product lineup, sealed a joint development contract last Friday that will enable them to effectively develop and manufacture value-added products, they said the same day in a press release.

Zojirushi sees the contract as a foothold for its medium-term management plan, under which the company aims to expand its business field by developing new products and creating new businesses, according to the release.

Guangdong Galanz has a competitive advantage in microwaves, with the largest market share in the world by product volume, the release said. (NNA/Kyodo)