NTT Docomo, Kyowa Exeo tie up on 5G solutions in Southeast Asia

04, Mar. 2021

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
SINGAPORE, NNA - NTT Docomo Inc. and Kyowa Exeo Corp. are joining forces in providing 5G mobile communications systems in Southeast Asia as they aim to promote digital transformation among Japanese companies operating in the region.

Singapore-based units of the Japanese telecom companies -- NTT Docomo Asia Pte. Ltd. and Exeo Global Pte. Ltd. -- said Wednesday they have reached a basic agreement on the collaboration that centers around 5G-related network creation and solutions system development in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The business partnership deal is the first between leading wireless carrier NTT Docomo and Kyowa Exeo, an infrastructure engineering company. The two have a longstanding cooperative relationship.

The companies expect strong demand for digital transformation especially from Japanese firms expanding their business in the manufacturing and construction sectors in Southeast Asia.

Specifically, they see growing needs for their systems in areas such as reducing equipment downtime, cutting travel expenses and increasing production capacity. (NNA/Kyodo)

