Japan's JESCO to install electric gear for Sri Lanka airport expansion

26, Feb. 2021

Photo by Ken Yam on Unsplash
Photo by Ken Yam on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese engineering and construction company JESCO Holdings Inc. has won a contract worth some 3.5 billion yen ($32.9 million) to install electrical equipment for the expanded portion of a terminal building at Bandaranaike International Airport in Sri Lanka.

JESCO said Wednesday its wholly owned subsidiary, JESCO Co., has been awarded the contract by Japanese construction giant Taisei Corp., a main contractor for the airport improvement project involving the expansion of the existing terminal.

JESCO will be responsible for a main electrical network, outlets for lighting and a lighting protection system.

The expanded portion, a four-story building with a total floor space of 180,000 square meters, is scheduled for completion in December 2023. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Ken Yam on Unsplash
Japan's JESCO to install electric gear for Sri Lanka airport expansion

Sri Lanka Infrastructure

1 MINUTE

Image by torstensimon from Pixabay
Japan's JGC wins contract for solar power project in Vietnam

Vietnam Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
Mitsubishi Chemical to launch water treatment project in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

ivan-bandura-Ac97OqAWDvg-unsplash.jpg
Hitachi Zosen to supply China organ with wastewater disposal system

China Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ian Panelo from Pexels
Philippine airport project faces uncertainty as U.S. targets Beijing-owned companies

Philippines Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

image-1598509274292.jpg
Japan SHO-BOND, Thai partner to start JV to meet aging infrastructure needs in Southeast Asia

Thailand Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Niloy Biswas on Unsplash
Consultancy Nippon Koei wins Dhaka metro engineering deal

Bangladesh Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Burak K from Pexels
Toll road builder Nexco Central to win Philippines contract

Philippines Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

japan-360430_1280.jpg
India to set up Japanese industrial township in Assam to further boost economic ties

India Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Troy Mortier on Unsplash
Amata, Sinotech to build industrial city in Thailand with more investors

Thailand Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

Philippines’ Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NNA)
Philippines woos other investors for airport facelift after consortium fails

Philippines Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

sunway.jpg
Sunway teams up with Engie to build district cooling systems in Malaysia

Malaysia Infrastructure

9 MONTHS AGO

Davao City (Photo by Lester Casio on Unsplash)
Japan to lend $1.461 bil. for two Philippine road projects

Philippines Infrastructure

9 MONTHS AGO

Nepal (Photo by Sebastian Pena Lambarri on Unsplash)
Malaysia’s KPower wins hydro power plant contract in Nepal

Nepal Infrastructure

9 MONTHS AGO

Day View of Trust Green City (Image courtesy of Raffles Infrastructure)
Singapore’s Raffles Infrastructure wins bid for $800 mil. green, smart city project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Infrastructure

10 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6453.JPG
Taiwan New Kinpo to build industrial park in Thailand for supply chain diversification: report

Thailand Infrastructure

10 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
S. Korea’s Daewoo E&C wins 1st work at LNG plant in Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

10 MONTHS AGO

bangladesh-476308_1280.jpg
IHI, Mitsui Sumitomo Construction win India-linking railway bridge project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Infrastructure

10 MONTHS AGO

Mandalay (Photo by Philippe Bourhis on Unsplash)
Toyota Tsusho wins hydropower plant repair work in Myanmar to support electricity supply

Myanmar Infrastructure

11 MONTHS AGO

National Road No.5 in Poipet (NNA)
Japan's $266 million loan for Cambodia’s road improvements to boost regional connectivity

Cambodia Infrastructure

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japan’s Toa Corp., Samsung C&T win $289 million reclamation project in Singapore

Singapore Infrastructure

11 MONTHS AGO

image-1585104028122.jpg
Toyota, NTT sign capital tie-up over "smart city" project

Japan Infrastructure

11 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

water-2363820_1280.jpg
Japanese water intake equipment maker Nagaoka establishes Vietnam manufacturing unit

Vietnam Infrastructure

12 MONTHS AGO

engineer-2558705_1280.jpg
Japanese engineering firm Mirait to buy 85 percent of Singapore’s YL Integrated

Singapore Infrastructure

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dan Smedley on Unsplash
Japan's IHI to rebuild 2 bridges in Myanmar for economic corridor

Myanmar Infrastructure

10, Feb. 2020

2.jpg
India's railway project with Japan faces $4.5 bil. budget shortfall

India Infrastructure

10, Feb. 2020

Logo kyodo image

scoop-4431347_960_720.jpg
Japan’s Furukawa Electric to join Indonesia’s submarine cable project

Indonesia Infrastructure

03, Feb. 2020