Japan's JESCO to install electric gear for Sri Lanka airport expansion

Photo by Ken Yam on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese engineering and construction company JESCO Holdings Inc. has won a contract worth some 3.5 billion yen ($32.9 million) to install electrical equipment for the expanded portion of a terminal building at Bandaranaike International Airport in Sri Lanka.

JESCO said Wednesday its wholly owned subsidiary, JESCO Co., has been awarded the contract by Japanese construction giant Taisei Corp., a main contractor for the airport improvement project involving the expansion of the existing terminal.

JESCO will be responsible for a main electrical network, outlets for lighting and a lighting protection system.

The expanded portion, a four-story building with a total floor space of 180,000 square meters, is scheduled for completion in December 2023. (NNA/Kyodo)