Japan's Denso to make advanced auto semiconductors in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. will start producing advanced automotive semiconductors in Malaysia as early as April following official approval of a fresh investment project.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority said in a joint statement with Denso on Wednesday that it has approved the 160 million ringgit (about $40 million) project by Denso's subsidiary, Denso Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., to expand its production capacity in Selangor state.

Denso aims to establish a timely supply system and beef up production in Malaysia, where infrastructure is stable and the semiconductor industry is concentrated, a Denso official in Tokyo told NNA on Wednesday.

The Malaysian arm is the only production center of semiconductors for Denso in the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations. (NNA/Kyodo)