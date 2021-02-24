Japanese gardening firm Takasho to open software unit in Philippines

Image by Ulrike Mai from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese gardening company Takasho Co. is planning to set up a subsidiary in the Philippines in August to create garden space designing apps and videos to promote its business.

Takasho will take a 99.7 percent stake in Takasho Garden Life Design Lab Phil. Corp. in the province of Bulacan, near Manila, with a capital of 12 million pesos ($247,000), the company said in a news release Monday.

To deal with restrictions due to COVID-19, the company is producing videos to help customers imagine garden space designs, including changes in seasons and differences in day and night, while developing garden space simulation apps and opening online showrooms.

Takasho, based in Wakayama Prefecture, currently has overseas units in China, India, South Korea and Vietnam. (NNA/Kyodo)