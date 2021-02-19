New JFE steel processing facility opens in northern Vietnam

19, Feb. 2021

Image by jotoler from Pixabay
Image by jotoler from Pixabay

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - JFE Shoji Corp., a trading arm of major Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc., has opened its second steel-processing center in Hai Phong, northern Vietnam.

JFE Shoji said Thursday operations had started this month at the plant built by JFE Shoji Steel Hai Phong Co., a local unit of the firm that is scrambling to meet growing demand amid production shifts from China due to a trade row between the country and the United States.

JFE Shoji did not disclose the amount it invested in the facility, where steel sheet for home appliances and office automation equipment is among the core products.

It is located on a 5,500-square-meter premises, roughly the same size as the other Hai Phong center engaged mainly in processing electrical steel sheet.

JFE Shoji aims to expand its steel processing and distribution network extensively by optimizing its three footholds in Vietnam, also including JFE Shoji Steel Vietnam Co. based in the southern city of Bien Hoa near Ho Chi Minh City. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by jotoler from Pixabay
New JFE steel processing facility opens in northern Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

1 MINUTE

Executives from Samsung Engineering and PTTGC taking part in the contract signing ceremony for the Olefins 2 Modification Project on Feb 10. 2021. From left, Patiparn Sukorndhaman, president of PTT Global Chemical Public Co.; Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO of PTT Global Chemical Public Co.; and Sangwook Lee, managing director of Samsung Engineering (Thailand) Co.(NNA)
Thailand's GC commits $903 million to boost petrochem biz, another project for Samsung Engineering

Thailand Materials

2 DAYS AGO

Photo shows photosensitive solder resist, which Showa Denko Materials Co. plans to manufacture at its subsidiary in Taiwan. Showa Denko Materials has so far produced photosensitive solder resist only in Japan. (Photo courtesy of Showa Denko Materials)
Showa Denko Materials' Taiwan unit to boost chip material production

Taiwan Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan Co.’s OLED materials manufacturing plant in China’s Chengdu. (Courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan Co.)
Idemitsu Kosan begins OLED materials production in China

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alienware on Unsplash
Showa Denko sets up high-purity gas joint venture in China

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Josch13 from Pixabay
Mitsubishi Materials to raise stake in Vietnamese tungsten firm

Vietnam Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1601515452917.jpg
Polyplex invests over $100 million to expand thin film production in the U.S.

Thailand Materials

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Retha Ferguson from Pexels
Nippon Electric Glass to boost medical container output in Malaysia

Malaysia Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by tanvi sharma on Unsplash
Thailand’s Indorama Ventures buys PET recycling facilities in Poland

Thailand Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Prince Abid on Unsplash
Japanese fabric maker Komatsu Matere to set up sales subsidiary in China

China Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

cans-526011_1280.jpg
Showa Aluminum Can inaugurates 3rd Vietnam plant near Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay
Coca-Cola Japan, Taiwan’s Far Eastern to make PET bottles from recycled materials

Taiwan Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

Production facilities at Idemitsu Kosan's Huizhou plant (Photo courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan)
Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan’s 2nd lubricant plant in China starts operation

China Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

Workers at a factory of Myanmar's state-backed textile maker partnering with Tsuyatomo in Shwedaung, Bago Region, north of Yangon, as shown in a file photo taken in December 2018. (Kyodo)
Car seat fabric maker Tsuyatomo forms JV with Myanmar state-run firm

Myanmar Materials

7 MONTHS AGO

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Air Liquide Far Eastern building more Taiwan plants, riding on semiconductor boom

Taiwan Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Osaka Gas entering industrial gas market in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Tosoh forms fuel-efficient tire material JV in S. Korea with Namhae Chemical

South Korea Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash
Japan’s Yodogawa Steel Works to liquidate Shanghai sales JV on dismal sales

China Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Japan electric cable maker Fujikura to dissolve Malaysian unit in restructuring drive

Malaysia Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

daniel-romero-_mnRr8o5jgk-unsplash.jpg
Showa Denko expands output of display, touch panel materials in China

China Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)
Japan’s Ibiden to open car filter materials plant in China, eyes tighter emissions rules

China Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

image-1591856650750.jpg
Thailand’s Indorama enters PET recycling in Brazil via Resinas takeover

Thailand Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Taiwan CPC, Pertamina sign $8.33 bil. petrochem plant agreement

Indonesia Materials

8 MONTHS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Correct: Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

road-1030888_1280.jpg
Japan’s leading asphalt plant maker Nikko to begin manufacture in Thailand

Thailand Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash
Lotte Chemical buys minority stake in Japanese peer Showa Denko for $132 mil.

South Korea Materials

9 MONTHS AGO