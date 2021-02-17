Great Wall sold 1.11 million cars, launched Thai EV business for Asian growth

17, Feb. 2021

GWM launches Thai business: From left, Elliot Zhang, president of GWM Thailand and ASEAN; Narong Sritalayon, managing director of GWM Thailand; and Steven Wang, vice president of sales and marketing for GWM ASEAN and Thailand at the launch event on Feb 9. 2021. (Photo courtesy of GWM)
GWM launches Thai business: From left, Elliot Zhang, president of GWM Thailand and ASEAN; Narong Sritalayon, managing director of GWM Thailand; and Steven Wang, vice president of sales and marketing for GWM ASEAN and Thailand at the launch event on Feb 9. 2021. (Photo courtesy of GWM)

BANGKOK, NNA - China's leading automobile and SUV producer, Great Wall Motor Co. (GWM), achieved record global sales of 1.11 million units last year despite challenging pandemic conditions across the world.

The accomplishment bolstered by innovative car features was highlighted by Elliot Zhang, President, Great Wall Motor ASEAN and Thailand, in a statement on the company officially launching its Thailand business last week with an announcement on its first two car models for the local market.

In total, the global SUV and pickup truck maker plans to launch a total of nine models, mostly EVs, in the kingdom over the next three years.

With ambitious plans to make inroads into India and Southeast Asia this year, GWM intends to make Thailand the electric vehicle leader of ASEAN.

Zhang said GWM has invested $754 million (22.6 billion baht) to launch its Thai operations. Its 'smart' plant with eco-friendly manufacturing processes in Rayong province aims to churn out 80,000 vehicles yearly. About 60 percent will be for the domestic market while the rest will be exported.

In a teleconference held last week, Zhang said Thailand offers favourable factors conducive to car production such as a good supply chain, manpower and Thailand 4.0 policy for growth with digital transformation.

Last year, the company bought over two General Motors plants as part of its global strategy. One is the Rayong plant, while the other is in India.

One of the first two models to be launched in Thailand is the latest Haval H6, a compact crossover SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) favoured by Thais in a pre-launch survey. The non-electric car will be made at the Rayong plant, which is expected to begin operations by the second quarter of this year.

Popular in China with cumulative sales totalling six million units, the Haval brand sprouted the H6 model which has evolved to include cutting-edge features in its third-generation update last year. They include over-the-air firmware updates, 5G compatibility and automated reversing assistant.

The other model to be introduced in Thailand in the fourth quarter is Great Wall's compact electric car adorably named Good Cat, which comes under its ORA brand. Launched in China last September, the technology-packed car looks modern-retro like a cross between a mini Porsche and VW Beetle.

Also well received by Thai respondents in the survey, the Good Cat will be imported from China, said Narong Sritalayon, managing director of Great Wall Motor Thailand. It plans to launch another two cars from the Haval and Ora lines.

Narong added that the company hopes to collaborate with the public and private enterprises to build battery charging stations throughout the country, apart from launching their own. In line with its commitment to the environment and helped by clean-technology research, the company developed cobalt-free batteries last year.

According to the survey conducted by GWM and local research company NIDA Poll, nearly all the Thai respondents expressed interest in high-tech cars produced in China.

Less than a third or almost 29 percent showed preference for electric vehicles because of environmental concerns, while nearly 27 percent were interested in high-tech, innovative features. Only 16.96 percent were keen on new models, Narong said.

Besides its focus on EVs, its strategy in Thailand will also be driven by feedback from consumers and buyers sharing their user experience, from financial to after-sales services.

Apart from having 12 full-scale production bases, including Rayong, in the world, Great Wall operates five 'knock-down' assembly plants outside China as well as R&D centers in 10 cities across seven countries. Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the company said its sales have exceeded one million units yearly for four years running.

to TOP Page

More from this section

GWM launches Thai business: From left, Elliot Zhang, president of GWM Thailand and ASEAN; Narong Sritalayon, managing director of GWM Thailand; and Steven Wang, vice president of sales and marketing for GWM ASEAN and Thailand at the launch event on Feb 9. 2021. (Photo courtesy of GWM)
Great Wall sold 1.11 million cars, launched Thai EV business for Asian growth

Thailand Auto

13 MINUTES AGO

Suzuki Motor Corp. begins production and exports of popular Jimny SUVs in India. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.)
Suzuki begins output, exports of Jimny SUVs in India

India Auto

27 DAYS AGO

Photo shows a ceremony held in Chonburi Province, Thailand, on Dec. 21, 2020 to mark the beginning of local production of the Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s flagship plug-in hybrid SUV model. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors)
Mitsubishi Motors begins Outlander PHEV's production in Thailand

Thailand Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Nobuo Arayama (L), president of Renesas Electronics (China) Co., and. Li Dan, vice president of China FAW R&D Center, pose at a signing ceremony for a joint laboratory in Changchun on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Renesas Electronics Corp.)
Renesas sets up smart vehicle lab with China FAW Group

China Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

The new Lexus UX300e is unveiled by Toyota Motor Corp. on Nov. 27, 2020, in Thailand. (NNA/Kyodo)
Toyota to launch 1st all-electric Lexus in Thailand

Thailand Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo caption: A file photo of Maruti Suzuki India showroom in New Delhi. While the Indian subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. had reported a “strong” wholesale in October, its actual retail sale was much lower, suggesting an oversupply. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India's oversupplied automotive still gets festive boost in October

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. The carmaker registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27 percent over last year (NNA)
Festivals bring record wholesale trade to Indian auto makers

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by carlos aranda on Unsplash
Japanese auto parts maker F-tech to invest in Indian company

India Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Xpander multipurpose vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Corp.)
Mitsubishi Motors begins producing Xpander model in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Yulon Motor CEO Lilian Chen (R) and Foxconn Group Chairman Young Liu launching their joint venture to develop and manufacture electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Foxconn Group)
Foxconn expands EV business, expects more joint ventures

Taiwan Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

pexels-erik-mclean-4061569.jpg
Toyobo, Indorama Ventures in joint venture for airbag business

Thailand Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

SUV Magnite. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor Co.)
Nissan chooses India for worldwide debut of new SUV

India Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

A memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand))
Mitsubishi Motors, Thai gov't firm to mull EV-to-home power supply

Thailand Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Kirloskar officials pose with the newly-launched compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, in Bengaluru on Sept 23, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota India rolls out first compact SUV as it expands market penetration

India Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

image-1599625050072.jpg
Marelli deepens alliance with Wipro to stay ahead as auto supplier

India Auto

5 MONTHS AGO

An undated file photo of a truck manufactured by Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles)
Commercial vehicle makers in India face $800 mil. loss as pandemic exacerbates demand woes

India Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sindre Strøm from Pexels
Toyota launches car-leasing service in India

India Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

Daihatsu Gran Max compact commercial vehicle (Photo courtesy of Astra Daihatsu Motor)
Daihatsu Motor sells 554 cars during 1-hour virtual sales event in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

Nissan Motor's electric vehicle LEAF exhibited at the Indonesia Electric Motor Show 2019 in September, 2019. (NNA)
Nissan Motor to sell controlling stake in joint Indonesian sales unit

Indonesia Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

X-Trail SUV (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor)
Nissan to end sales of two models via Tan Chong Motor in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

image-1596695901113.jpg
Maruti Suzuki expands service network to drive growth in India

India Auto

6 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Motor Corp. rolls out Corolla Cross SUV hybrid model, its first hybrid vehicle in Vietnam, from Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Vietnam)
Toyota launches its 1st hybrid car in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

concept-car-3180089_1280.jpg
Aichi Steel, part of Toyota, turns Chinese magnet-processing unit into subsidiary in bid for market share

China Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota forecasts Philippine car market to shrink around 40% in 2020 on virus outbreak

Philippines Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

electric-mobility-4158594_1280.jpg
Honda invests $530 mil. in China EV battery maker CATL

China Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Heru Eko Saputro on Unsplash
Major Japanese carmakers’ June sales in Indonesia more than triple from May

Indonesia Auto

7 MONTHS AGO

Honda Motor exhibits the X-NV Concept, a concept model of its China-exclusive EV at Auto Shanghai on April 16, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motor)
Honda acquires 1% stake in China’s automotive battery maker CATL

China Auto

7 MONTHS AGO