Mitsubishi Electric to open FA products service center in Malaysia

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.'s subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will house the new FA products service center. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will open a factory automation products service center in Malaysia on March 1 to cater to the growing needs of Japanese and local corporate clients in the Southeast Asian country.

The new FA service outlet will be Mitsubishi's first in Malaysia and located at its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., in Selangor state, the Tokyo-based company said in a press release Monday.

Mitsubishi hopes for solid demand for its FA services in Malaysia from expanding local customer bases in electrical, electronic, automotive, food and beverage and other industrial sectors.

The company currently runs FA centers in five of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries -- Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. (NNA/Kyodo)