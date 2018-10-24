FDI in Southeast Asia up 18% at $73 billion in 1st half of 2018: UNCTAD

SINGAPORE, NNA – Foreign direct investment in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2018 rose 18 percent from a year earlier to an estimated $73 billion, according to UNCTAD.

FDI flows to the region were led by investment in Singapore at $35 billion, Indonesia at $9 billion and Thailand at $7 billion, its latest report released last week showed.

Global FDI plunged 41 percent to $470 billion mainly due to large repatriations by U.S. multinational corporations of accumulated foreign earnings from their affiliates abroad following tax reforms.

Developing countries attracted two thirds of the global FDI in the reporting period.

The transaction value of cross-border mergers and acquisitions dipped 0.1 percent to $37.1 billion while global green field investment surged 41 percent to $45.4 billion, according to the report.