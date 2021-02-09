Japan's Nexty Electronics partners with S. Korean image radar firm

Image by Mikes-Photography from Pixabay

SEOUL, NNA - Japan's Nexty Electronics Corp., an electronic trading arm of Toyota Tsusho Corp., has formed a capital and business alliance with a South Korean developer of high-performance image radar modules.

Nexty Electronics said in a Feb. 3 statement that its partnership with Smart Radar System Inc. will provide various applications including watching over elderly people and children, home security, robotics and smart vehicle technologies.

The Tokyo-based firm said the alliance combines its semiconductor and other hardware technologies with Smart Radar's versatile image radar technologies to meet challenges such as declining working populations and an autonomous driving society. (NNA/Kyodo)