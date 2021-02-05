Hitachi ABB to supply storage system for Singapore's VPP project

05, Feb. 2021

Photo by Mariana Proença on Unsplash
Photo by Mariana Proença on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. will provide a battery energy storage system for Singapore's first virtual power plant project aimed at optimizing renewable energy sources to help lower carbon emissions.

The subsidiary of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. said Thursday it has been named the solution provider for the VPP project by government-affiliated conglomerate Sembcorp Industries and the Energy Research Institute of Nanyang Technological University.

A VPP operates as if it is a single power station, enabling electricity generated by scattered solar and other renewable energy sources to be integrated and controlled efficiently.

Hitachi ABB, based in Zurich, Switzerland, will deliver to the Singapore project a solution system that has been supplied to more than 200 projects with a combined generating capacity of over 500 megawatts.

Last year, Hitachi acquired an 80 percent equity stake in the power grids business of Swiss power major ABB Group and changed its name to Hitachi ABB Power Grids. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Mariana Proença on Unsplash
Hitachi ABB to supply storage system for Singapore's VPP project

Singapore Energy

1 MINUTE

Image by WikiImages from Pixabay
Mitsubishi firms to engage in Philippine geothermal power generation

Philippines Energy

23 HOURS AGO

Image by seagul from Pixabay
Thailand's GULF to acquire big majority of GMIM for Vietnam energy expansion

Thailand Energy

21 DAYS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Tokyo Gas to join Philippines offshore LNG terminal project

Philippines Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

A signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Power Ltd. and Hin Kong Power Public Co. is held in Bangkok on Sept. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Power)
Mitsubishi Power to supply gas-fired generating gear in Thailand

Thailand Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of R.K. Singh, India’s Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy, addressing a seminar in New Delhi on July 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Press Information Bureau)
India pushes for electric cooking to reduce gas import bill

India Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by seagul from Pixabay
Japan's Orix to invest $980 mil. in India's leading green energy firm

India Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Rebecca Humann from Pixabay
J-Power to sell stake in Taiwan Chiahui Power to Asia Cement

Taiwan Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

photo-1547505906-49fd5d7824bc.jpg
Kansai Electric Power to develop gas power plants with Indonesia's Medco

Indonesia Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

gas-station-1161870_1280.jpg
Shell shuts down Philippine refinery to convert it into import terminal

Philippines Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

solar-power-71705_1280.jpg
Japan’s Looop promoting solar energy for corporate users in Thailand

Thailand Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

windrader-4832701_1280.jpg
Thailand’s Eastern Power invests over $16 mil. in 2 Vietnam wind farms

Thailand Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Thailand’s Banpu buys Vietnam wind farm, expanding renewable business

Vietnam Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by skeeze from Pixabay
Singapore’s Senoko Energy opens clean energy trading platform

Singapore Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

The Thilawa Special Economic Zone, adjacent to the site for the LNG-fired mega power plant, in the outskirts of Yangon on July 15, 2020. (Kyodo)
3 Japanese trading houses get approval for natural gas-fired mega power plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash
Ayala, Marubeni to build solar power plant in Philippines

Philippines Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India (Photo by Daniel Joshua on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to develop 140,000-kw solar farm in India

India Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash
Thai energy producer Prime to form new subsidiary for foreign growth

Cambodia Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Justin Lim on Unsplash
JERA’s Indian renewable energy partner to enter solar cell, module manufacturing

India Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dragos Gontariu on Unsplash
Thai state-backed Ratch Group teams up with Vietnamese conglomerate Geleximco in energy projects

Thailand Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

image-1594880009872.jpg
Kyocera to install 2 solar-powered micro-grids in central Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

coal-88061_1280.jpg
Japan to tighten export criteria for coal-fired power plants

Japan Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay
Gulf Energy invests in Germany's wind farm, eyes expansion

Thailand Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

flame-871136_1280.jpg
Japanese LPG vender Tokai to buy 45% stake each in 2 arms of Vietnam’s Petro Center

Vietnam Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash
Thailand's Gulf Energy invests $200 mil. in Vietnam wind projects

Vietnam Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

coal-fired-power-plant-3767893_1280.jpg
Japan to close aging coal-fired power plants to cut emissions

Japan Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

Thailand Energy

8 MONTHS AGO