Hitachi ABB to supply storage system for Singapore's VPP project

Photo by Mariana Proença on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. will provide a battery energy storage system for Singapore's first virtual power plant project aimed at optimizing renewable energy sources to help lower carbon emissions.

The subsidiary of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. said Thursday it has been named the solution provider for the VPP project by government-affiliated conglomerate Sembcorp Industries and the Energy Research Institute of Nanyang Technological University.

A VPP operates as if it is a single power station, enabling electricity generated by scattered solar and other renewable energy sources to be integrated and controlled efficiently.

Hitachi ABB, based in Zurich, Switzerland, will deliver to the Singapore project a solution system that has been supplied to more than 200 projects with a combined generating capacity of over 500 megawatts.

Last year, Hitachi acquired an 80 percent equity stake in the power grids business of Swiss power major ABB Group and changed its name to Hitachi ABB Power Grids. (NNA/Kyodo)