MURC joins hands with SCS-Invictus to enhance consulting in Asia

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese think tank Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co. has tied up with Singapore-based international accounting firm SCS-Invictus Holdings Pte. Ltd. in an effort to enhance its customer support services in Asia.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding Monday on referring customers to each other and promoting human and intellectual exchanges, the Tokyo-based arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said in a news release Tuesday.

The alliance enables MURC to optimize the wide range of networks between SCS-Invictus and local businesses in offering its strategy consulting services at a time when demand for customer support is rapidly growing especially in Southeast Asia.

South and Southeast Asian countries account for about 60 percent of the orders MURC's consulting department receives for international business schemes, according to the company.

Through the tie-up, MURC aims to provide clients with more detailed and specialized marketing consulting. It also expects to better serve its customers in such fields as strategic planning, operational realignment, digital transformation, organizational and personnel system reform, and sustainable development goals.

SCS-Invictus was founded in 2002 and its staff largely consists of Japanese. It has more than 2,000 corporate customers and overseas bases in 17 countries including Southeast Asia, China, India, Europe and the United States, according to the press release. (NNA/Kyodo)