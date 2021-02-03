Global car-chip shortage not likely to ease till Q3 despite Taiwan semiconductors' efforts

03, Feb. 2021

A staff handing wafers at an 8-inch foundry of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (Courtesy of TSMC)
A staff handing wafers at an 8-inch foundry of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (Courtesy of TSMC)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA - Major Taiwanese semiconductor makers said they are making efforts to help ease global shortage in automotive chips, an unforeseen crisis that has crippled car production around the world.

Already, chip makers have reached full capacity for earlier commitments to cater to the surge in 5G smartphones, laptops and other devices required for remote-work arrangements as a result of lockdowns to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even as they are trying to make adjustments to accommodate the demands of automotive makers, they could only deliver meaningful supplies from the third quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. have said they would boost chip production as much as they could to support car industries in the United States, Japan, and Europe after they voiced their pleas for help.

Car makers, which had remained idle during lockdowns when sales were dismal, did not expect car buyers to come back fast and furious when the more severe restrictions were lifted subsequently.

The shortage has hit companies like Volkswagen AG, Subaru Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co., Ford Motor Co., and Fiat Chrysler.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said in a statement last week that it is speeding up the production of critical automotive products as a "top priority".

"TSMC is currently expediting these critical automotive products through our wafer fabs. While our capacity is fully utilized with demand from every sector, TSMC is reallocating our wafer capacity to support the worldwide automotive industry," said TSMC which operates plants in the U.S., China and Taiwan.

In fact, sales of TSMC's auto chips jumped 27 percent from the third to fourth quarter last year as it responded to demand.

Expecting the car chip shortage to persist for the next six months, Liu Pei-chen, a semiconductor researcher from Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER), told NNA, “Despite their efforts, the shortage will continue into the end of Q2 or the beginning of Q3 as chipmakers have met their capacity limits now.”

After a meeting with Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua last Wednesday, the country's chipmakers said they would negotiate with clients in non-auto sectors to postpone order delivery or reduce order size.

UMC co-president Jason Wang said his firm “will try our best to help with the chip shortage and we have been doing that since the beginning of this year.”

Giving her assurance to car makers, minister Wang said, “They will try to optimize their production lines. For example, if their capacity is at 100 percent now, they will try to raise it to 102 percent or 103 percent, with the extra capacity for making auto chips.”

Taiwan's economics ministry said Wang is expected to hold a virtual meeting with the U.S this Friday “to work with industry players to promote closer cooperation in the Taiwan-U.S. industrial chain.”

The automotive market is set to make a recovery, with sales increasing by 7 million to 84 million units in 2021, according to a TrendForce report.

Researcher Liu expects auto-chip shortage to drive up prices by at least 10 percent.

However, it may not necessarily increase the coffers for chipmakers much as the strength of the New Taiwan (NT) dollar against the greenback has now hit a 23-year high.

Wang expects the appreciation of the NT dollar to offset more than half of the growth projected for Q1.

Often described as the largest beneficiary of U.S.-China trade war, Taiwan is taking steady steps to solidify its leadership in making even smaller, more sophisticated chips.

Riding on the bullish prospects, TSMC has allocated an all-time high capital expenditure of $28 billion, while UMC plans to spend $15 billion this year.

to TOP Page

More from this section

A staff handing wafers at an 8-inch foundry of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (Courtesy of TSMC)
Global car-chip shortage not likely to ease till Q3 despite Taiwan semiconductors' efforts

Taiwan Electronics

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash
A GlobalWafers-Siltronic merger after $4.5-billion deal will create global giant

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mike Yukhtenko on Unsplash
Japan's JNC to form organic EL joint venture in S. Korea

South Korea Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by brookhaven from Pixabay
Japan's Mitachi to set up Malaysia unit for chip sale, services

Malaysia Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

printed-circuit-board-print-plate-via-macro-159220.jpeg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to form joint venture with Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max give pro users everything they want out of their iPhone. (Photo courtesy of Apple Inc.)
New 5G iPhones might be a boon to Taiwan assemblers but challenges ahead

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Sharp Corp.'s air purifiers using the "plasmacluster" technology and other products. (Photo courtesy of PT. Sharp Electronics Indonesia)
Sales of Sharp's air purifiers grow fivefold in Indonesia on COVID-19

Indonesia Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Delhi Metro's train for which Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has contracted to supply electric equipment through MEML Ltd., India's public-sector company producing defense equipement as well as rolling stock. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)
Mitsubishi Electric to supply gear for Indian subway cars

India Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Sumitomo sets up Vietnam arm for electronics manufacturing services

Vietnam Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

circuit-4448937_1280.jpg
MediaTek to make more chips for popular Chromebook

Taiwan Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by T. Q. on Unsplash
Sharp buys Japan Display plant as it eyes next-generation display

Japan Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tim Photoguy on Unsplash
NEC selling unmanned hotel check-in system in Southeast Asia

Singapore Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s largest mini-LED manufacturer Epistar Corp. is headquartered in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park. (Photo courtesy of Epistar)
Apple's adoption of mini LED sparks boom time for Taiwan suppliers

Features Taiwan Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman and CEO Liu Young-way speaks at Q2 earnings conference in New Taipei City on Aug. 12, 2020. (Image from streaming teleconference)
Taiwan Hon Hai to have split U.S., China supply chains as it bounces back in Q2

Taiwan Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

solar-panel-array-1591358_1280.jpg
Panasonic ending photovoltaic partnership deal with GS Solar (China) as collaboration stalls

China Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay
Sharp to establish 8K super hi-vision R&D venture with Chinese partner

China Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

circuit-board-973311_1280.jpg
USI Shanghai to invest $200 mil. to produce electronics in Hai Phong for export

Vietnam Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Irina Iriser from Pexels
Wistron to sell iPhone assembly units to China’s Luxshare for $472 mil.

China Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay
Di-Nikko Engineering to make automotive electronics with Shenzhen partner

China Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Japan’s Ferrotec to nearly double wafer recycling capacity in China

China Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

cpu-564787_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC raises 2020 capex to $17 bil. on strong 5G, high-performance computing demand

Taiwan Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

china-3303411_1280.jpg
Hon Hai subsidiary boosting mobile handset output in China’s Shanxi plant

China Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

India Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Austria-based Hon Hai affiliate buys Slovenian ICT company Iskratel for $42 mil.

Europe Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Electronics assembler Hon Hai to spend millions on worker accommodation in Vietnam: report

Vietnam Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Athena from Pexels
Rohm opens electric vehicle technology R&D base with Shanghai partner

China Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by DeMorris Byrd on Unsplash
Panel maker JOLED seals 30 bil. yen production deal with TCL China Star Optoelectronics

China Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO