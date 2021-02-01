IPO hopes for Grab, Gojek, Tokopedia as they surge ahead, Indonesian unicorns may merge

01, Feb. 2021

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)

JAKARTA, NNA - Three leading Southeast Asian tech unicorns - Grab, Gojek and PT Tokopedia - have started the year with grand plans to power ahead with further expansion and diversification, go public and find a suitor for merger.

Emerging stronger from the pandemic which crippled economies across the region, they have already come of age with growth spurts in recent years after they were formed about a decade ago. They also share some big-name investors like Softbank which have been urged by investors to push for their tie-ups.

Gojek and Grab have already ballooned into decacorns or unicorns with at least $10 billion in value, while Tokopedia wants to move quickly towards that status this year. However, none of them has been profitable yet.

Already, Indonesia's biggest e-commerce player, Tokopedia, is reportedly aiming for a dual listing in Indonesia as well as the United States where its potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) could be worth at least $1 billion.

Started in 2009, Tokopedia said it had hired Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. as advisers to hasten its plan for listing. The announcement followed a news report that Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a special purpose acquisition company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, is considering a $10 billion merger deal with Tokopedia.

Investors have been paying close attention to the Indonesian unicorn after its merger negotiation with fellow Indonesian giant Gojek, became more intense recently. Both are already business partners, with Gojek, a ride-hailing and payments company with ambitious plans to expand its financial services.

Eyeing IPOs, both parties see huge growth opportunities in collaborations and hope to seal a deal soon, according to insiders.

Seen as the most valuable unicorn companies in Indonesia, Tokopedia and Gojek boast a combined valuation of $18 billion.

Worth $7.5 billion, Tokopedia has raised more than $2 billion from companies including Japanese tech investment firm SoftBank Group Corp, global tech behemoth Google, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and Temasek Holdings, an investment company owned by the Singapore government.

Valued at $10.5 billion, Gojek began ride-hailing in Indonesia in 2010. Its business evolved to encompass food delivery, digital payments and logistics. Today, it operates in more than 200 cities in five Southeast Asian countries, but Indonesia remains its biggest market.

Gojek Co-CEO Kevin Aluwi told CNBC recently that the company wants to invest more and grow its business further, beyond Indonesia this year.

“We do think that 2021 is going to be a growth year and, more importantly, we spent 2020 really investing in a lot of the business and product and operational fundamentals, such that profitability and long-term sustainability looks meaningfully better year-over-year,” said Aluwi, who declined to comment on the merger proposal.

Gojek, which has been funded by Google, China’s Tencent, and Singapore state investor Temasek, invested $160 million to raise its stake in PT Bank Jago in December to target Indonesia's 83 million who lack bank access.

Gojek had been in merger talks with rival Singapore-based Grab in the past few years. But they hit a deadlock over issues of control and different corporate culture last year. They also faced protests by Gojek riders worried about job losses and obstacles ahead from antitrust regulatory scrutiny.

On Jan. 29, a source told Singapore's The Business Times that both parties have rejected the idea of merger, which fuelled speculation that Gojek is most likely to merge with Tokopedia instead.

This is not surprising as Grab had recently appointed two banks - Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co - to work on its U.S. IPO to pursue its own growth journey. Reuters reported that it could raise at least $2 billion from the offer.

Fierce fighting between the two hail-riding giants in Indonesia has also spilled into the e-wallet arena even as they were trying to thrash out merger issues.

In a Jan. 4 newsletter, Grab company president Ming Maa announced that group revenues have returned to over 100 percent of pre-Covid levels.

Grab is poised to launch digital banking in 2022 after its consortium partnership with telco giant Singtel cliched one of two much coveted Singapore digital full-bank licenses issued, a move that is paving the way for further banking liberalization in the city-state.

Things are really looking up for Grab when it announced on Feb. 1 the successful close of its first senior secured term loan facility, after securing commitments from international institutional investors.

Structured as a five-year term loan B with a principal amount of $2 billion, it is believed to be the largest term loan B facility in the Asian technology sector. It was actually upsized from the original principal amount of $750 million after investors demonstrated strong interest in Grab.

In conjunction with the term loan, Moody’s Investors Services and S&P Global Ratings have issued stable outlook ratings of B3 and B- respectively to Grab, said its press release.

Anthony Tan, group CEO and co-founder of Grab, said, “I am deeply encouraged by the trust placed in us by investors who believe in our mission and recognise the value of our super app platform, as we continue making consistent progress in achieving our growth and sustainability milestones. With their support, we will invest in building a long lasting, multi local services business, so that millions of Southeast Asians can support their families and improve their lives with our everyday services.”

Added its press statement, "Since its founding, Grab has enjoyed significant support from its shareholders. The term loan facility will help broaden Grab's sources of financing and establish a long-term, diversified capital structure."

JP Morgan served as the lead bookrunner while Barclays, Mizuho, MUFG, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered acted as joint bookrunners.

Meanwhile, news of Grab and Gojek going their separate ways should please those who were dead set against the merger proposal.

Igun Wicaksono, chairman of Indonesian National Presidium for Combined Two-Wheeled Action (Garda), told NNA, "Their merger will lead to a monopoly in the ride-hailing business. This will affect the business and growth of smaller ride-hailing companies and the livelihood of riders."

Yose Rizal, an economist at CSIS, is one of those who support a Gojek-Tokopedia merger. But he hopes that their services after that will not be exclusive to their ecosystem but caters fairly to the whole society.

Analysts believe that an amalgamation between Gojek and Tokopedia can be one of the driving forces for Indonesia's economic recovery from the pandemic which has disrupted many sectors except agriculture last year.

(Photo courtesy of Grab)
(Photo courtesy of Grab)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
IPO hopes for Grab, Gojek, Tokopedia as they surge ahead, Indonesian unicorns may merge

Indonesia Services

1 MINUTE

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Job placement firm Asia to Japan opens 1st S.E. Asia unit in Singapore

Singapore Services

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels
Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

China Services

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
Japanese accounting group I-Glocal to offer payroll services in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

photo by Pashminu Mansukhani from pixabay
Will Group sets up production and logistics staff unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
Japan's Secom acquires 2 security firms in S.E. Asia

Malaysia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese IT service company Infocom Corp. says it has inked a deal to make an investment in Homage, a Singaporean operator of an app to match caregiving workers and users in Singapore and Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Infocom)
Japan's Infocom invests in Singapore care job matching app operator

Singapore Services

5 MONTHS AGO

image-1599698928519.JPG
Pandemic automation forces Philippine outsourced workers to up their game

Features Philippines Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels
KLab to develop Kumamon online game with Chinese firm

China Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash
Japan online gift service firm giftee invests in Malaysian startup AdEasy

Malaysia Services

6 MONTHS AGO

pexels-maarten-van-den-heuvel-2284166.jpg
Messaging app provider Line’s Thai food unit raises $110 million to merge with restaurant platform

Thailand Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Correct: Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by sergio souza on Unsplash
Nippon Koei, Singapore’s Surbana Jurong to engage in sustainable urban development

Singapore Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Robot soldier statue in Ghibli Museum, Mitaka city, Tokyo (Image by pen_ash from Pixabay)
Ghibli Park construction starts in Japan for 2022 partial opening

Japan Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pokemon-1591427_1280.jpg
Pokemon opens Shanghai unit to capitalize on popularity in China

China Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Headway on Unsplash
Nihon M&A Center opens Kuala Lumpur office to promote cross-border services

Malaysia Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

6 MONTHS AGO

blur-bright-broadcast-broadcasting-668296.jpg
Philippine media giant ABS-CBN to retrench workers after government shutdown

Philippines Services

7 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Siam Commercial Bank)
Thailand’s commercial banks set up food business platforms to facilitate deliveries

Features Thailand Services

7 MONTHS AGO

social-media-4140959_1280.jpg
ADK Connect brings sophisticated advertising to Indonesia, Singapore in Asia expansion

Southeast Asia Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Visitors take photos of the Castle of Magical Dreams in Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Resort on June 18, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong Disneyland to close again from Wed. amid virus uptick

Hong Kong Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Consumers choosing products online
Lockdowned shoppers flock to price comparison iPrice platform

Malaysia Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo_by_Rombo_on_Unsplash.jpg
Japanese printing service firm Raksul opens tech development base in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

8 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Toyokoh)
Roof repair service Toyokoh to start full-scale operations in Thailand to serve factories

Thailand Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by holdmypixels from Pixabay
Taxis across Japan start delivering hot meals amid pandemic

Japan Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo courtesy of COCA Holding International)
Thai restaurant chain operator COCA to expand food delivery service in SE. Asia

Thailand Services

8 MONTHS AGO

The increase in digital transactions during the months-long lockdown in many parts of the Philippines boosts the confidence of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) of achieving its goal of having 50 percent of payment transactions shift from cash or checks to digital by 2023.
Huge surge in e-payments during Philippine lockdown

Features Philippines Services

8 MONTHS AGO