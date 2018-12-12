Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Friday, Dec. 7
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, Dec. 7.
NNA survey: Japanese firms in Asia to give average 5.4% wage hike in 2019, down from 5.9% in 2018
NNA survey: Japanese firms in Asia cautious about pay rises due to U.S.-China trade row, rising costs
NNA survey: Japanese firms' average 2019 wage rise to slow in China, Philippines, India
Toray to expand premium-grade ABS resin capacity 21% to 425,000 tons in Malaysia in 2020
Japanese air-conditioner maker Daikin to build 3rd plant in India in 2021
Japanese factory-automation equipment maker SUS to boost aluminum parts output in Thailand
Two Japanese groups clear Myanmar's 1st round of tenders for elevated highway construction
