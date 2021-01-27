Taiwan's MediaTek takes biggest slice of China smartphone chip market

27, Jan. 2021

Taiwan's semiconductor producer MediaTek overtook Qualcomm as China’s largest smartphone chip supplier in the second half of 2020 after the U.S barred Huawei, China’s biggest smartphone maker, from buying components from American companies such as Qualcomm.(Photo courtesy of Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) )
Taiwan's semiconductor producer MediaTek overtook Qualcomm as China’s largest smartphone chip supplier in the second half of 2020 after the U.S barred Huawei, China’s biggest smartphone maker, from buying components from American companies such as Qualcomm.(Photo courtesy of Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) )

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA—Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc. has soared to top-ranking supplier to China’s smartphone chip market in the second half of 2020, elbowing aside rivals Qualcomm and Huawei which were hit by United States sanctions against the communist giant.

MediaTek's market share of China’s smartphone system on chips (SoC) market jumped to 31.7 percent, almost doubling their 17.4 percent share in the last six months of 2019, when Qualcomm reigned over 37.9 percent of the market, according to a report by CINNO Research.

Huawei’s semiconductor design arm HiSilicon trailed behind MediaTek with a market share of 27.2 percent, dropping 10 percent in the second half of last year, while Qualcomm fell to third spot with 25.4 percent.

MediaTek chips became highly sought-after when the United States barred non-American suppliers across the world from shipping to Huawei if their products contain U.S. technology. Since mid-September last year, the suppliers would need a license from the U.S. Department of Commerce in order to conduct business with the Chinese tech giant.

The ongoing broad U.S. trade war against China also prevents Huawei, China’s biggest smartphone maker, from buying components from American companies such as Qualcomm and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. China’s leading smartphone makers had no choice but to diversify their chip supply chains, a move which benefitted MediaTek.

CINNO Research said in a press release, “Beyond excellent performance of MediaTek’s mid-end platform, it is undeniable that a series of sanctions imposed by the U.S. government has prompted major manufacturers to seek more diversified, stable and reliable sources of supply.”

The ascendancy of MediaTek was also helped by China's acceleration of 5G penetration last year. China was expected to account for nearly 80 percent or 175 million of 220 million global 5G subscriptions by end-2020, according to estimates by Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson in a report released in November.

In 2020, the Taiwanese semiconductor producer performed well in the lower-mid to mid-market with its Dimensity 800 and 720 chipsets as their specifications and cost structures were able to meet the demands of the mass Chinese market, Industry Research Institute TrendForce analyst C.Y. Yao told NNA.

Increasing adoption of MediaTek chips in mid-range phones of major players such as Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi had contributed to a significant growth for MediaTek. Up to 22.6 percent of the four brands’ 5G end-products used MediaTek chips in 2020, according to CINNO Research.

Yao of TrendForce said, “We will not say MediaTek is adopting a ‘mid-priced high-spec’ strategy. But, more objectively, its products happened to fit in with mainstream needs, which is further bolstered by Chinese government’s efforts to accelerate 5G smartphone penetration last year.”

Aiming to stay ahead of competition, MediaTek launched its new Dimensity 1200 and 1100 5G smartphone chipsets last week, boasting unrivaled AI and multimedia for powerful 5G experiences.

“MediaTek continues to expand its 5G portfolio with highly integrated solutions for a range of devices from the high-end to the mid-tier,” said JC Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

The chipmaker said multiple vendors including Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and realme have indicated interest in the new Dimensity chip. The first 5G phones incorporating the new chipsets are expected to hit the market at the end of Q1 and beginning of Q2 this year, it said in a press release.

TrendForce expects the global penetration rate of 5G smartphones to increase from 19 percent in 2020 to 37 percent in 2021. It also foresees chip producers churning out entry-level and mid-range 5G chips to reach a production of about 500 million units this year.

“MediaTek will maintain its momentum on the prospect of smartphone growth this year, if it sticks to the strategy of optimizing chip cost structure,” said Yao.

MediaTek logged accumulative revenue of NT$322.1 billion ($11.5 billion) in 2020, which represented a huge 30.8 percent increase over the previous year.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Taiwan's semiconductor producer MediaTek overtook Qualcomm as China’s largest smartphone chip supplier in the second half of 2020 after the U.S barred Huawei, China’s biggest smartphone maker, from buying components from American companies such as Qualcomm.(Photo courtesy of Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) )
Taiwan's MediaTek takes biggest slice of China smartphone chip market

Taiwan Tech

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Photo from Pixabay
Japanese hi-tech duo eyes Vietnam's OCR market with AI-based service

Vietnam Tech

12 DAYS AGO

Image by Elchinator from Pixabay
Sompo Systems forms capital tie-up with Chinese IT firm Neusoft

China Tech

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash
Saishunkan System aims to secure 100 developers at Hue office

Vietnam Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Software developer Neo Japan to set up local Thai unit

Thailand Tech

1 MONTH AGO

online-shopping-4532460_1280.jpg
Microsoft investment, partnership empower Bukalapak to boost Indonesian e-commerce

Indonesia Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Google plans to start charging new categories of apps like fitness, game, music, education and dating a 30 percent sales commission in India. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Paytm sets up own app store as Indian start-ups fight Google domination

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-1498084393753-b411b2d26b34.jpg
Rakuten teams up with India's Tech Mahindra for telecom business

India Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex on Unsplash
Japan’s Scala allies with ACE Data Systems in education, agriculture business in Myanmar

Myanmar Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

photo-1579869847557-1f67382cc158.jpg
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay media companies for content

Australia Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Autonomous disinfection and mobility robots are unveiled by East Japan Railway Co. at Takanawa Gateway Station in Tokyo on July 27, 2020. (Kyodo)
AI disinfection robots, mobility vehicles debut at new station in Tokyo

Japan Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Wistron Corp. Vice Chairman Robert Huang (2nd from L), Microsoft’s Taiwan AI R&D Center chief executive Michael Chang (2nd from R), and Wistron chief software strategist Charlie Chen (far R) exchange ideas on the strategic partnership between WiAdvance Technology Co. and Microsoft Corp. at a news conference in Taipei on July 21, 2020. (NNA)
Cloud service provider WiAdvance, Microsoft to jointly create AI solutions

Taiwan Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Hitachi Construction Machinery)
Hitachi to test automated mega excavator in Australian mine

Australia Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jack Sparrow from Pexels
Consumer research firm Intage partners with Singaporean image analyzer to help retailers, producers

Singapore Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels
Indian IT giant Wipro to take over IVIA Servicos de Informatica of Brazil

Latin America Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash
Alphabet's Google to invest $10 billion in India

India Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Adrien Olichon from Pexels
NTT Data, LeapThought NZ to help digitize construction sector in Singapore

Singapore Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

traffic-3612474_1280.jpg
Japanese mobility data firm SmartDrive opens subsidiary in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Foxconn Industrial Internet buying big stake in Digital China Software for $79 mil.

China Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

(NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)
Fujitsu to halve office space in push for remote working amid virus

Japan Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

agar-60571_1280.jpg
Japanese, Singaporean firms to launch sterilizer robots in fight against COVID-19

Singapore Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Arseny Togulev on Unsplash
Consumer electronics assembler Hon Hai bets on AI, digital transformation

Taiwan Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Terra Drone)
Japanese drone service provider enters Malaysia, seeks industrial clients

Malaysia Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

new-data-services-Ar-iTL4QKl4-unsplash.jpg
Indian IT giant HCL Technologies launches operations in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

algae-bloom-4402812_1280.jpg
Chitose Bio, JXTG to boost algae biomass output in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

8 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Property platform Propzy raises $25 mil. from Softbank, Gaw Capital for Vietnam expansion

Vietnam Tech

8 MONTHS AGO

action-adult-affection-eldery-339620.jpg
IoT, AI assist nursing care in Japan amid labor shortage, pandemic

Japan Tech

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image