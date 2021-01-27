Japan's Fujifilm to open cancer screening center in southern India

27, Jan. 2021

This photo for illustrative purposes shows a CT scan room at NURA, a medical screening center to be opened by Fujifilm Corp. on Feb. 4, 2021, in Bengaluru, southern India. (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm)
This photo for illustrative purposes shows a CT scan room at NURA, a medical screening center to be opened by Fujifilm Corp. on Feb. 4, 2021, in Bengaluru, southern India. (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm)

TOKYO, NNA - Fujifilm Corp. has announced the Japanese imaging and healthcare solutions company will set up a medical center focusing on cancer screening in southern India in February as the first project of its health examination business in emerging economies.

The facility, called NURA, will open in Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, on Feb. 4 to cater to an anticipated increase in the local demand for the early detection of cancers and lifestyle diseases.

The center will be operated by Fujifilm DKH LLP, a local joint venture set up in 2019 by Fujifilm and Dr. Kutty's Healthcare, an Indian company, Fujifilm said Monday in a press release. The amount of the joint venture's capital and the capital contribution ratios of the two companies were not disclosed.

NURA will use Fujifilm's medical devices, capable of providing high-definition diagnostic images, and IT systems based on artificial intelligence technology to assist diagnosis. The devices include an IT system to automatically detect lung nodule candidates from CT scans, as well as cutting-edge endoscope and mammography systems.

Fujiilm plans to open more medical screening centers elsewhere in India, Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as Middle Eastern and African countries.

Fujifilm selected India as the first emerging economy to host its medical screening business because the company sees a high demand due to the country's large population and an increasing number of cancer patients, a company spokeswoman said.

"In the long run, we aim to operate 100 facilities in emerging countries," she said.

In India, Fujifilm also sells medical equipment and digital cameras via its local company, Fujifilm India Private Ltd. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

This photo for illustrative purposes shows a CT scan room at NURA, a medical screening center to be opened by Fujifilm Corp. on Feb. 4, 2021, in Bengaluru, southern India. (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm)
Japan's Fujifilm to open cancer screening center in southern India

India Health

7 MINUTES AGO

Photo shows a reagent kit for detecting COVID-19 developed by Shimadzu Corp. (Photo courtesy of Shimadzu)
Shimadzu to begin exporting reagent kits for COVID-19 detection

Singapore Health

5 DAYS AGO

Workers pack the newly-manufactured syringes at Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices factory in India. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacity to as much as one billion units in the second quarter in 2021 from the current 700 million units of auto-disable syringes. (Photo courtesy of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices)
India eyes multi-billion COVID-19 vaccine market, related businesses

India Health

1 MONTH AGO

Fujifilm Yuwa Medical Products Vietnam Co. in Binh Duong Province(Photo courtesy of Fujifilm Corp.)
Japan's Fujifilm to make coronavirus antigen testing kits in Vietnam

Vietnam Health

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels
Menicon group firm sets up contact lens manufacturing unit in China

China Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by truthseeker08 from Pixabay
Eisai, China's JD Heath form JV, eye dementia service platform

China Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a general view of DYM Health Check-Up Clinic operated by DYM Medical Service Co. (Photo courtesy of DYM Medical Service)
Japanese clinic operator's Thai arm teams with Bangkok hospital

Thailand Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Prestige starts medical support for Japanese expats in Thailand

Thailand Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash
Japanese drug maker ASKA to buy 24.9% share in Vietnam’s Hataphar

Vietnam Health

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash
India’s Reliance Industries acquires local pharma business for $83 mil.

India Health

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chris McLay on Unsplash
Australian state declares coronavirus "state of disaster"

Australia Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan sees record new daily coronavirus cases for 2nd day in row

Japan Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay
India's coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 million mark

India Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka (Photo by Xavier L. on Unsplash)
Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

Japan Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash
Japan sees single-day record of 982 coronavirus cases

Japan Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Swab sample is collected from a taxi driver by a medical professional for Covid-19 test at a makeshift testing station in a parking ramp on July 24, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong tightens social distancing to curb record coronavirus cases

Hong Kong Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

vietnam-4968181_1280.jpg
Vietnam reports 1st locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 months

Vietnam Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay
Medical gear maker Nipro buys Indian dialysis facility operator D.med Medical Service

India Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Racegoers wearing masks at Sha Tin Racecourse on July 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong reports record coronavirus case, no sign of receding

Hong Kong Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippine capital may return to strict lockdown if coronavirus continues to surge

Philippines Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at a meeting of a panel of experts tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital held at the metropolitan government's headquarters on July 15, 2020. Tokyo raised its coronavirus warning to the highest of four levels later in the day following a surge in the number of new infections. (Kyodo)
Tokyo raises coronavirus alert level to highest as infections resurge

Japan Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station
Japan urges U.S. to stem virus outbreaks on military bases

Japan Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Haneda Airport, Tokyo (Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash)
Virus testing centers may open in Sept. at Japan airports

Japan Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

tablets-1001224_1280.jpg
Drug maker Shionogi, Ping An Insurance of China to invest $466 mil. in JVs

China Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chapman Chow on Unsplash
Hong Kong coronavirus epidemic "at worst time" as new cases rising

Hong Kong Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Nippon Paint (India)'s personal protective equipment (Photo courtesy of Nippon Paint Holdings)
Nippon Paint enters personal protective equipment market in India amid COVID-19 pandemic

India Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Olga Kononenko on Unsplash
Japan’s PHC takes over Singapore’s SciMed to boost life sciences biz in Asia

Singapore Health

7 MONTHS AGO