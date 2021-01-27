Japan's Fujifilm to open cancer screening center in southern India

This photo for illustrative purposes shows a CT scan room at NURA, a medical screening center to be opened by Fujifilm Corp. on Feb. 4, 2021, in Bengaluru, southern India. (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm)

TOKYO, NNA - Fujifilm Corp. has announced the Japanese imaging and healthcare solutions company will set up a medical center focusing on cancer screening in southern India in February as the first project of its health examination business in emerging economies.

The facility, called NURA, will open in Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, on Feb. 4 to cater to an anticipated increase in the local demand for the early detection of cancers and lifestyle diseases.

The center will be operated by Fujifilm DKH LLP, a local joint venture set up in 2019 by Fujifilm and Dr. Kutty's Healthcare, an Indian company, Fujifilm said Monday in a press release. The amount of the joint venture's capital and the capital contribution ratios of the two companies were not disclosed.

NURA will use Fujifilm's medical devices, capable of providing high-definition diagnostic images, and IT systems based on artificial intelligence technology to assist diagnosis. The devices include an IT system to automatically detect lung nodule candidates from CT scans, as well as cutting-edge endoscope and mammography systems.

Fujiilm plans to open more medical screening centers elsewhere in India, Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as Middle Eastern and African countries.

Fujifilm selected India as the first emerging economy to host its medical screening business because the company sees a high demand due to the country's large population and an increasing number of cancer patients, a company spokeswoman said.

"In the long run, we aim to operate 100 facilities in emerging countries," she said.

In India, Fujifilm also sells medical equipment and digital cameras via its local company, Fujifilm India Private Ltd. (NNA/Kyodo)