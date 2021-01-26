Yokogawa Electric wins order for work on Indonesian geothermal plant

26, Jan. 2021

Photo shows the Lahendong geothermal power plant in Indonesia's North Sulawesi Province. Japan's Yokogawa Electric Corp. won a control system order for the plant. (Photo courtesy of Yokogawa Electric Corp.)
Photo shows the Lahendong geothermal power plant in Indonesia's North Sulawesi Province. Japan's Yokogawa Electric Corp. won a control system order for the plant. (Photo courtesy of Yokogawa Electric Corp.)

JAKARTA, NNA - Yokogawa Electric Corp. has won a control system and integration service order from Indonesia's state-run Pt Pertamina Geothermal Energy for its Lahendong geothermal power plant in North Sulawesi Province.

Yokogawa said Monday its subsidiary, PT Yokogawa Indonesia, received the order for an undisclosed amount to provide the Lahendong plant with control systems and field instruments for four of the plant's six generation units.

In addition to replacing the existing control systems for the steamfield above ground system at the 120-megawatt Lahendong plant by around November this year, the Tokyo-based company said it will also manage engineering, conduct training and oversee the integration of systems at the plant.

Yokogawa has won over a dozen control system orders for Indonesian geothermal power plants, including those in Kamojang, Gunung Salak and Darajat in West Java Province, according to a Yokogawa official. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo shows the Lahendong geothermal power plant in Indonesia's North Sulawesi Province. Japan's Yokogawa Electric Corp. won a control system order for the plant. (Photo courtesy of Yokogawa Electric Corp.)
Yokogawa Electric wins order for work on Indonesian geothermal plant

Indonesia Manufacturing

1 MINUTE

Photo by Curology on Unsplash
TCG Solutions set to expand in Asia after huge acquisition of Vietnam’s Bien Hoa Packaging

Thailand Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

photo by Amos Lee on Unsplash
Daikin to take part in Singapore centralized cooling system project

Singapore Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

JCU Corp.'s surface treatment agent plant in Xiantao, Hubei province, China. (Photo courtesy of JCU)
Chemical maker JCU to launch surface treatment agent plant in China

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Go-Pak)
Thailand's SCGP to expand food service packaging to the West after buying Go-Pak

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

RV Forms & Gears LLP, a leading fixture builder that mainly provides turnkey solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is now eyeing Thailand’s electronics industry. It is looking to offer fixtures and special equipment used in the manufacturing of mobile phones, tablets and laptops, among other products. (Photo courtesy of Pexels )
India’s Forms & Gears eyeing Thailand growth to tap electronics, auto sectors

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matilda Wormwood from Pexels
Global surge in glove demand protects Thai rubber business

Thailand Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1601264474734.jpg
Chemical maker Tokuyama to set up high-purity IPA venture in Taiwan

Taiwan Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mrdidg from Pixabay
Thai parties to produce wood pellets in Laos, eyeing Japan, Korea fuel markets

Laos Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Dolphin IBA founder Aby Baby with his donkeys at his donkey farm at Ramamangalam in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo courtesy of Dolphin IBA)
Indian startups feature donkey milk in pampering products, dairy uses being explored

India Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

photo-1547630824-eed1be6a27b0.jpg
Mitsubishi to supply elevators, escalators to Lao parliament

Laos Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Miura Industries (China) Co.’s new factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of Miura Co.)
Japan’s Miura increases gas-fired boiler output in China

China Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

An undated file photo of newly-manufactured tractors by Yanmar Holdings’ Indian partner Sonalika ITL. (Photo courtesy of Sonalika ITL)
Tractors ride out of COVID crisis to buck India auto downtrend

India Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

An undated file photo of a worker loading one of Hero Cycles’ products into a truck at the company’s factory in the northern Indian state of Punjab. (Photo courtesy of Hero Cycles)
India’s Hero Cycles aims to leverage ties with Yamaha, Mitsui to promote e-cycle sales overseas

India Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by zelle duda on Unsplash
Unicharm India suffers $152 mil. loss from factory fire

India Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Japan’s Oji to build new corrugated container plant in Malaysia

Malaysia Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

A desk of Prime series (Photo courtesy of Plus Corp.)
Correct: Japan’s Plus teams up with China’s Deli in office furniture market

China Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

A desk of Prime series (Photo courtesy of Plus Corp.)
Japan’s Plus teams up with China’s Deli in office furniture market

China Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

the-creative-exchange--CJcwxNAoSM-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo Rubber Industries to get subsidy from Japan, double glove output in Malaysia

Malaysia Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash
Toba's new subsidiary to serve Japanese manufacturers moving to Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

louis-hansel-shotsoflouis-Rf9eElW3Qxo-unsplash.jpg
Chinese tool maker Hangzhou Great Star expanding Vietnam output to mitigate trade row impact

Vietnam Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Japan helps apparel firm make protective clothing in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

photo-1583947582886-f40ec95dd752.jpg
Japanese hygiene product maker Saraya takes over Indian peer

India Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

printer-933098_1280.jpg
Japanese printing firm Sanko Sangyo to stop Vietnam sales, Thai plant due to blow from COVID-19

Vietnam Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

The textile industry logged the lowest manufacturing PMI reading among all the eight major industries. (ANTARA)
Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI falls to record low in April-June on pandemic

Indonesia Manufacturing

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Thai firm’s orders for rubber gloves soar on global COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand Manufacturing

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash
Japan apparel maker Stripe International quits China as part of restructuring campaign

China Manufacturing

7 MONTHS AGO