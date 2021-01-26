Yokogawa Electric wins order for work on Indonesian geothermal plant

Photo shows the Lahendong geothermal power plant in Indonesia's North Sulawesi Province. Japan's Yokogawa Electric Corp. won a control system order for the plant. (Photo courtesy of Yokogawa Electric Corp.)

JAKARTA, NNA - Yokogawa Electric Corp. has won a control system and integration service order from Indonesia's state-run Pt Pertamina Geothermal Energy for its Lahendong geothermal power plant in North Sulawesi Province.

Yokogawa said Monday its subsidiary, PT Yokogawa Indonesia, received the order for an undisclosed amount to provide the Lahendong plant with control systems and field instruments for four of the plant's six generation units.

In addition to replacing the existing control systems for the steamfield above ground system at the 120-megawatt Lahendong plant by around November this year, the Tokyo-based company said it will also manage engineering, conduct training and oversee the integration of systems at the plant.

Yokogawa has won over a dozen control system orders for Indonesian geothermal power plants, including those in Kamojang, Gunung Salak and Darajat in West Java Province, according to a Yokogawa official. (NNA/Kyodo)