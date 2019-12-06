Hong Kong firm eyes 80-mln-USD wind power project in Thanh Hoa

HANOI, VNA – Representatives of the Hong Kong-based Envision Energy recently paid a visit to Thanh Hoa to discuss a wind power energy project in the central province.

The firm voiced its hope to build a wind power plant on an area of about 8.7 ha in Hoang Hoa district.

The plant, which is expected to be built at a budget of 80 million USD, will have a capacity of 50 MW. It is projected to generate an average of 129.5 million kWh per year for the national grid.

If the project receives permission, construction of the plant will be started next year and it will be put into operation in late 2021. - VNA