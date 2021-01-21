Suzuki begins output, exports of Jimny SUVs in India

21, Jan. 2021

Suzuki Motor Corp. begins production and exports of popular Jimny SUVs in India. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.)
Suzuki Motor Corp. begins production and exports of popular Jimny SUVs in India. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.)

TOKYO, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp. has started production and exports of its popular Jimny sports utility vehicles in India, where the Japanese automaker has been a dominant player for many years.

Suzuki said Wednesday its subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., has begun manufacturing export models of the off-road SUV at its Gurgaon plant in the northern state of Haryana, targeting potential customers mainly in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The first shipment of 184 Jimny units was loaded onto a cargo ship bound for Latin America at Mundra port in western India on Tuesday night for sale in Colombia and Peru, a Maruti Suzuki official said.

The Jimny SUVs share identical export-oriented specifications, such as a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, with those produced at Suzuki's Kosai plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan. (NNA/Kyodo)

Logo kyodo image