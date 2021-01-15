Japanese hi-tech duo eyes Vietnam's OCR market with AI-based service

Photo from Pixabay

HANOI, NNA - Japan's AI inside Inc. has teamed with a Vietnamese affiliate of Japanese telecommunications company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. to market an artificial intelligence-equipped optical character recognition service in Vietnam.

AI inside announced the partnership with OCG Technology Joint Stock Co., based in Hanoi, on Thursday for the cloud-based "DX Suite" service that scans accounting slips and other documents hand-written in Vietnamese for conversion into printed matter.

Equipped with deep-learning AI technology developed by AI inside, the optical character-reading system can identify hand-written letters with high accuracy, helping companies automate business data input/output, according to the Japanese firm.

The duo will initially focus on improving reading accuracy before launching a commercial service in Vietnam, expected this spring.

OCG is a joint venture between the NTT East group and the state-run Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group.

DX Suite is also available in four other languages -- Japanese, English, traditional Chinese and Thai. (NNA/Kyodo)