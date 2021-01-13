Singapore firm's robot baristas to serve coffee at JR East stations

13, Jan. 2021

Photo shows the robotic arm of autonomous coffee-serving system
Photo shows the robotic arm of autonomous coffee-serving system "ELLA" developed by Singapore's Crown Technologies. (Photo courtesy of Crown Technologies)

SINGAPORE, NNA - East Japan Railway Co. has acquired an equity stake in Crown Technologies with a view to using the Singapore retail tech startup's fully autonomous robotic baristas to serve coffee at railway stations in Japan.

JR East Business Development SEA Pte. Ltd., a local subsidiary of the major Japanese railway operator known as JR East, said Tuesday it bought Crown Technologies shares at an undisclosed price in a deal intended to introduce the ELLA system, capable of serving 200 cups of coffee per hour, to JR East stations.

By combining artificial intelligence, internet of things and robotic arm technologies, the system allows unmanned, contactless coffee selling 24 hours a day through a completely automated ordering, serving and cashless payment process.

JR East plans to test the system at a station as part of its market research before establishing robo-baristas at kiosks, seeking to service shrinking passenger traffic and cater to growing consumer preference for contactless services in the aftermath of the new coronavirus epidemic.

"ELLA ensures safety in the post-COVID landscape as she operates in a sealed chamber and is contactless," said Toshio Omiyama, managing director of the JR East subsidiary. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo shows the robotic arm of autonomous coffee-serving system "ELLA" developed by Singapore's Crown Technologies. (Photo courtesy of Crown Technologies)
Singapore firm's robot baristas to serve coffee at JR East stations

Singapore Transport

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Image shows a train to be delivered by Mitsubishi Corp. for the Yangon circular railway project under a deal with Myanma Railways, Myanmar's state-run railway company. (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Corp.)
Japanese trader Mitsubishi wins 69 bil. yen train deal from Myanmar

Myanmar Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Michael Gaida from Pixabay
Japanese equipment transporter Denzai takes control of Singapore peer

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Nippon Express Co.'s door-to-door truck and maritime transport services from Thailand. (Courtesy of Nippon Express Co.)
Nippon Express starts truck and sea transport services from Thailand

Thailand Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay
Troubled Thai Airways sells used planes, food in painful restructuring

Thailand Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

ecommerce_photo.jpg
Rosier outlook for Asean e-commerce logistics with enhanced capabilities after COVID experience

Southeast Asia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Jewel, the new lifestyle attraction with shops and eateries of Changi Airport, receives fewer visitors on weekdays following a sharp drop in passenger numbers because of the coronavirus crisis as seen in this photo taken on Oct. 6, 2020. However, it is packed with Singapore residents on weekends as people seek places to unwind on the island as they could not travel out of the country because most borders are still shut.
Singapore to create more travel opportunities as it plans to remake economy for resilience

Singapore Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

A rendering of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project(Photo courtesy of Japan International Cooperation Agency)
Philippines’ Megawide, Korean firms to build 17-km railway project

Philippines Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

A tunnel boring machine manufactured by JIM Technology Corp which is involved as a supplier to the Metro Manila subway project. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Transportation)
First stretch of Metro Manila subway may open in December 2021

Philippines Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a sketch of Daiwa House Industry Co.’s new logistics center in Malaysia’s Selangor state. (Photo courtesy of Daiwa House Industry Co.)
Daiwa House to open new logistics complex in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Hankyu Hanshin Express Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. opens a new logistics center in Kuantan in Malaysia’s Pahang state on Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Hankyu Hanshin Express opens new logistics center in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

traffic-2251530_1280.jpg
Japan’s K.R.S. to acquire 4 arms of Indonesian cold chain group for $62 mil.

Indonesia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

An electric three-wheeler cargo carrier is parked in front of an e-commerce firm’s warehouse in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Aug. 27, 2019. (NNA)
India’s e-commerce firm Flipkart plans to fully electrify its logistics fleet by 2030

India Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Sankyu to build logistics center in Malaysian free zone to serve Asia

Malaysia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Jason Qian (C), general manager of Southeast Asia CEO & President, Best Logistics Technology (Thailand) and other officials at a press conference in Bangkok on July 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Best Logistics Technology (Thailand))
Chinese logistics firm Best expanding parcel delivery networks in Thailand

Thailand Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

ramadan-5055660_1280.jpg
A boost for Nissin logistics with halal certification for Singapore warehouse

Singapore Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

sluice-system-3779143_1280.jpg
NYK Line acquires 15% stake in Vietnamese tugboat operator to expand in fast-growing market

Vietnam Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

japan-airlines-4595569_1280.jpg
JAL chartered flight carrying businesspeople takes off for China

Japan Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1519316053083-ac1f19db4fa5.jpg
Japan to ease travel curbs on Australia, N.Z., Thailand, Vietnam: Abe

Japan Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

The domestic departure lobby of Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, central Japan, is deserted during the Golden Week holiday season on April 29, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Chubu airport to resume int'l flights from Tuesday after 2-month halt

Japan Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
China to conditionally allow foreign air carriers to increase flights

China Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Daniel Lim on Unsplash
U.S. to block Chinese passenger airline flights

United States Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo Courtesy of Zipair)
Japan budget carrier ZIPAIR launches Narita-Bangkok cargo flights

Japan Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Sankyu's new warehouse in Amata City Industrial Estate in Chonburi Province, Thailand (Photo courtesy of Sankyu)
Japan's Sankyu opens logistics base in Thai economic corridor

Thailand Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Manila (Photo by Eldon Vince Isidro on Unsplash)
After years of helping build commuter railways in the Philippines, Sumitomo makes its first investment

Philippines Transport

8 MONTHS AGO

Special seating arrangement made at the Kolkata Airport in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal to help maintain social distancing norms during ongoing CovidD-19 lockdown on Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI)
India allows domestic airlines to fly again from May 25 during Covid-19 lockdown

India Transport

8 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Thai gov't OKs restructuring Thai Airways through bankruptcy court

Thailand Transport

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image