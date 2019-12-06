China's tech giant Huawei again sues U.S. over product ban

SHENZHEN, China, Kyodo - Huawei Technologies Co. said Thursday that it has sued the U.S. government over its latest attempt to blacklist the Chinese telecommunication giant from the American market on the grounds of national security concerns.

Last month, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission decided to bar telecom carriers from using government subsidies to purchase equipment and services from Huawei and ZTE Corp., another Chinese telecommunication business.

Huawei, which also filed a legal challenge against the U.S. government earlier this year, has argued that Washington has not provided the firm with an opportunity to raise an objection and that the decision-making process is unclear and lacks accountability.

The United States, meanwhile, has expressed fears that equipment marketed by the Chinese companies with potential ties to the Communist Party-led government could be used for cyberespionage and other activities that would compromise communications networks.

U.S. President Donald Trump -- who has pursued an "America First" agenda -- has also voiced wariness over Huawei's prowess in cutting-edge technologies, with Washington having targeted goods related to them in an ongoing tariff trade war.

Song Liuping, Huawei's chief legal officer, told a press conference on Thursday that there is no evidence that Huawei has threatened the national security of the United States, adding that the U.S. decision was based on political motives.

"The U.S. government has never presented real evidence to show that Huawei is a national security threat. That's because this evidence does not exist," Song said at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China.

"Politicians in the U.S. say they are very concerned about cyber security" but they are "banning a company like Huawei, just because we started in China," he said. "This does not solve any cyber security challenges."

The lawsuit was filed with a federal court in New Orleans.

Later in the day in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, "I would like to ask you what the standard of safety is."

"If things are not safe insofar as they are made by Chinese, how is it that American people can wear clothes and shoes made by Chinese? Do they pose a security threat to them?" she said.

In August 2018, the United States enacted the National Defense Authorization Act to ban the government's use of technology products and services of Huawei and ZTE. Claiming the move is unlawful, Huawei filed a lawsuit in Texas federal court in March.