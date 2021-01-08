Saishunkan System aims to secure 100 developers at Hue office

Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash

HANOI, NNA - Saishunkan System Co. aims to secure about 100 developers at its system development center in Hue, central Vietnam, in the next two years through accepting interns from local universities.

The Tokyo-based system development company said Thursday that Saishunkan System Vietnam Co. has agreed to accept interns from University of Sciences, Hue University. The Vietnamese unit is planning to make internship arrangements with other local universities to secure developers at its center in Hue, the capital of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

The arrangements also mean to offer jobs in Hue for information technology workers and help promote the IT industry in the city, the firm said. Vietnam is promoting the IT industry, but many IT workers currently have to find jobs in major cities including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, it said.

Saishunkan System launched the Vietnamese firm in Hanoi in 2015 as its offshore system development center. The Hue office was set up last year.

The number of employees at the Hanoi office is currently 45 and that at the Hue office is 15, according to the company. It is planning to reinforce the Hue office as it has become harder to secure workers in Hanoi and the cost has been higher in the capital.

Saishunkan System is a group company of Saishunkan Co., a pharmaceutical and cosmetics firm based in Kumamoto Prefecture. (NNA/Kyodo)