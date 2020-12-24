Tokyu to open large mall with Aeon outlet near Ho Chi Minh City

Image shows Tokyu Corp.'s SORA gardens SC project in Binh Duong Province in southern Vietnam. (Image courtesy of Tokyu Corp.)

HANOI, NNA - Japanese developer Tokyu Corp. will build a large-scale shopping center featuring an outlet of major Japanese retailer Aeon Co. near Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.

Tokyu announced Wednesday that the shopping mall, tentatively named SORA gardens SC and located in Bihn Duong New City in Binh Duong Province, some 30 kilometers north of Vietnam's most populous city, will initially open in the spring of 2023.

It also said its Vietnamese subsidiary, Becamex Tokyu Co., will invest in the shopping center, which will be replete with restaurants and other facilities, in addition to an Aeon outlet.

Becamex Tokyu has been involved in urban development in the new city, where it has already opened two commercial facilities. (NNA/Kyodo)