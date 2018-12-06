Taiwan Energy
Tokyo Gas, First Gen to jointly develop LNG terminal in Philippines
MANILA, NNA - Tokyo Gas Co. said Wednesday it has agreed with a major power producer in the conglomerate Lopez Group to develop the Philippines’s first liquefied natural gas terminal.
Tokyo Gas will operate the terminal with First Gen Corp., the country’s largest natural gas buyer, expecting demand for LNG imports to rise as local supplies become depleted.
Japan Philippines
Oil/Gas Infrastructure Engineering Trade Investment