Tokopedia eyes 2021 dual listing, more collaborations in Indonesia's digital boom

23, Dec. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia)
(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia)

By Anita Fildzah

JAKARTA, NNA – From a start-up to a leading unicorn company in Southeast Asia, Indonesia's e-commerce giant PT Tokopedia (Tokopedia) is poised for further accelerated growth if its aspiration to go public in the U.S. and Indonesia in 2021 is realized.

After enjoying a tremendous growth this year due to many Indonesian consumers and traders shifting online since the coronavirus pandemic, the private company said it was considering hastening the process and had engaged Morgan Stanley and Citigroup as financial advisers.

For quicker access to capital, it is studying investment proposals by special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which could bring the dual launch of its initial public offer forward, from its earlier three-year target to as early as next year.

Listed on American Nasdaq, Bridgetown Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li Tzar Kai and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel, is reportedly in talks about a potential merger with Tokopedia, according to a Bloomberg report last week.

Backed by SoftBank Group Corp., Tokopedia could be valued at $8 billion to $10 billion in a transaction, sources told the news network.

Bridgetown, which is also in talks with other unicorns in Southeast Asia, had said in a U.S. regulatory filing, “Southeast Asia is entering a new era of economic growth, particularly in the new economy sectors, which we expect will result in attractive initial business combination opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

Ernest Fung, Tokopedia’s senior vice-president of strategy and finance, told at a forum on Dec. 8 that several SPACs had approached Southeast Asian technology companies, including Tokopedia, about potential investments.

Last week, a Tokopedia spokesman said the SPAC route to the U.S. listing is a potential option but the company is not committed to anything yet.

Founded in 2009 by William Tanuwijaya, Tokopedia has already raised $2.8 billion in funds as of Nov. 16, according to data from Crunchbase.

Following in the footsteps of the earlier investors like Softbank and Alibaba Group were recent new-comers Google and Singapore government-owned fund Temasek Holdings.

According to the 2020 e-Conomy report by Google, Temasek and Bain, Indonesia's digital economy is on track to grow 11 percent from 2019 to $44 billion in 2020, and from there on, by 23 percent to $124 billion in 2025.

Tokopedia's external communications senior lead, Ekhel Chandra Wijaya, told NNA that Tokopedia is focusing on more collaborations with strategic partners such as the government and village enterprises to help drive the economy of the Indonesian economy which has been battered by the pandemic.

Tokopedia, which aims to help grow the country's digital economy further, wants to help small businesses across the archipelago go online and provide them with various innovative solutions to boost their productivity.

Tokopedia was already contributing to more than 1 percent of Indonesia's economy, according to research by the University of Indonesia in 2019. In terms of economic empowerment, Tokopedia has proven to increase the likelihood of sales by up to 22 percent.

As of October 2020, Tokopedia had more than 100 million active users monthly and more than 9.7 million sellers, of which 86.5 percent were new to the platform. Almost all the traders currently run MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), with an overwhelming 94 percent from the ultra-micro category.

Tokopedia had said the top performing categories on its marketplace during the period of July-September 2020 when people were working and schooling from home were food and beverage; health; household products; and electronics, cellphones and tablets.

Sales of household and body care items more than doubled after the pandemic spread in Indonesia, while that of food and beverage products nearly tripled during the crisis. When it worsened in the third quarter, sales of health items went up by almost 2.5 times, Tokopedia noted.

Apart from facing local rival Bukalapak in wooing local traders to go online, Tokopedia is also fighting strong competition from Shopee, Lazada, Alibaba, JD.com which entered the fray in recent years.

In terms of the most-frequented site, Shopee has overtaken Tokopedia as the top platform for now, according to iPrice meta-search website this year.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia)
Tokopedia eyes 2021 dual listing, more collaborations in Indonesia's digital boom

Indonesia Retail

1 MINUTE

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020, shows Japanese retailer Meidi-Ya Co.'s flagship outlet in Singapore ready to officially open.
Japanese food retailer Meidi-Ya to open flagship outlet in Singapore

Singapore Retail

26 DAYS AGO

Image by Preis_King from Pixabay
Taiwan PChome's SEAsia online expansion with local partners sees early success

Taiwan Retail

28 DAYS AGO

Zann Lee, Vice President of Skechers for Southeast Asia, hopes there will be more support from governments to help companies upskill workers as they expand into digitalization. (Photo courtesy of Insider Communications Pte. Ltd.)
Skechers launches 70 outlets in SE Asia, builds stronger online presence amid COVID crisis

Singapore Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo’s first Indian store in New Delhi. After its first year in India, Uniqlo has set up an online store following many requests from Indian customers. (NNA)
Uniqlo India launches online store as e-tailers battle for multi-billion-dollar Diwali shopping

India Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese bookstore chain Tsutaya Books Co.'s outlet in Hangzhou. (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)
Tsutaya bookstore chain opens 1st China outlet in Hangzhou

China Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows an image of Aeon Mall Sentul City in Bogor, West Java Province, in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Aeon Mall Co.)
Aeon Mall to open 3rd shopping center in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Owndays India opens its first store in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Oct 1, 2020. The company had relocated one of its stores from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata to Bengaluru. Photo courtesy of Owndays India)
Owndays to open 20 optical shops in India after lockdown delay

India Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Customers stand in line at Japanese casual fashion chain operator Adastria Co.’s first “niko and …” brand outlet in Shanghai, China, on Dec. 22, 2019, the day after opening. The company said on Sept. 8, 2020, it will open the brand’s second shop in Shanghai in December 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan casual fashion brand "niko and ..." to open 2nd store in China

China Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Valuence Holdings Inc., a Japanese company buying luxury goods from customers, opens an outlet in Singapore on Sept. 1, 2020. Photo shows the entrance of the shop, Nanboya Singapore. (Photo courtesy of Valuence Holdings)
Luxury goods-buying service Nanboya opens Singapore outlet

Singapore Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

20170815_thb_711.jpg
Thai operator to open 7-Eleven stores in Laos under 30-year deal

Laos Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1598842955998.jpg
Reliance buys Future Group units for $3.2 bil. to be major retailer

India Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Lawson Graha Tamiya store in Tangeran, Banten Province, west of Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Lawson)
NEC, Lawson to start experiment on store-based use of digital technologies in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Cam Morin on Unsplash
Japanese casual apparel retailer ANAP to enter Philippines

Philippines Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi on Unsplash
Japan Lawson speeds up expansion in China, opening stores in Hebei, Hainan

China Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon mall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (NNA)
Japan’s Aeon Mall to open shopping complex in Myanmar in 2023

Myanmar Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

A B-Quik outlet in Bangkok as shown in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy of Marubeni)
Marubeni acquires Indonesian tire retail chain operator

Indonesia Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash
Mitsui Fudosan wins bid to build recreation-intensive mall in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Don Don Donki outlet opens at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur by the middle of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdongs)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open two shops in Malaysia in 2021

Malaysia Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

A Don Quijote outlet in Japan (Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific International Holdings)
Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 1st Malaysian shop in KL

Malaysia Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

uniqlo-1737663_1280.jpg
Uniqlo opens online store in Philippines as lockdown drags on

Philippines Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

tyron-harkiss-foster-BIkif7IMZSQ-unsplash.jpg
Women’s footwear vender Amagasa of Japan entering Indonesian e-commerce market

Indonesia Retail

6 MONTHS AGO

A complete image of Aeon Mall Hoang Mai (Image courtesy of Aeon Mall)
Aeon Mall to open office-mall complex in Hanoi in late 2022

Vietnam Retail

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marcin Kempa on Unsplash
Slow recovery for Malaysian mall REITS, 15% retail shops to close down

Features Malaysia Retail

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay
Online sales jumped 150% for Thailand's Index furniture chain

Thailand Retail

6 MONTHS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)
Japan department store sales drop 66% in May, pace of fall moderates

Japan Retail

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opens near Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, 2020. (NNA)
Siam Piwat Simon opens first Siam Premium Outlets center near airport

Thailand Retail

6 MONTHS AGO