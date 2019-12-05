Nintendo to release popular Switch console in China for 1st time

TOKYO, NNA - Nintendo Co. will release its popular game console Nintendo Switch in China under its own brand for the first time next Tuesday.

The 2,099 yuan ($297) console will be released through its Chinese sales representative Tencent Holdings Ltd. and sold through online malls such as JD.com and Tmall.com as well as ordinary retailers, a Nintendo spokesman told NNA on Wednesday.

Nintendo's hit title New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe will also be released at 299 yuan next Tuesday. The Kyoto-based firm also plans to release Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey at the same price shortly, followed by 10 to 20 more video games by next year, according to Tencent.

Nintendo and Tencent said they are also preparing to launch Nintendo Switch Lite, a handheld version of the game console. (NNA/Kyodo)