More Taiwan CEOs mull shifting China investment to SE Asia next year: magazine survey
TAIPEI, NNA - More Taiwan CEOs are considering investing more in Southeast Asian countries next year due to rising costs and tighter environmental regulations in China.
Of 769 CEOs surveyed by the CommonWealth Magazine, 18.4 percent plan to invest in Southeast Asia compared to 17.7 percent for China, overtaking China for the first time as its trade dispute with the United States continues.
