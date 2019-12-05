JTB, Chinese online travel agency to market winter sport tours

Yasuhiro Tsuboi (2nd from R), executive officer of JTB Corp., and Sun Bo (3rd from R), chief marketing officer of Trip.com Group, attend a signing ceremony in Tokyo on Dec. 3, 2019, for winter sports programs in Japan. (NNA/Kyodo) TOKYO, NNA - JTB Corp. is joining hands with major Chinese online travel agency Trip.com Group Ltd., to develop and market winter sports programs in Japan for Chinese tourists.

Under a partnership agreement signed Tuesday, the two will produce tour programs, such as ski certification trips and snow fight trips, initially in collaboration with about 10 ski resorts in Japan, the Chinese firm said.

JTB and Trip.com Group anticipate growing demand for winter trips to Japan as the Chinese government wants to increase its population of skiers and snowboarders to 50 million and that of winter sports practitioners to 300 million by 2025.

"We expect 30 to 40 percent out of all Chinese travelers to Japan to enjoy winter sports-related activities by 2030," JTB Executive Officer Yasuhiro Tsuboi told NNA on Tuesday.

Saying Japan-bound Chinese tourists that are looking for a special experience are increasing in number, Sun Bo, chief marketing officer of Trip.com Group, told NNA that his firm wants Chinese people to know about the many excellent ski resorts Japan, outside of the more well-known destinations in Hokkaido in northern Japan. (NNA/Kyodo)