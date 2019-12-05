Antenna maker Harada Industry to open 3rd Vietnam plant, develop parts for autonomous vehicles

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA –Japanese automotive antenna maker Harada Industry Co. will open a third factory in Vietnam in January with an eye to accelerating production of parts for autonomous vehicles.

The company said in a statement Tuesday its soon-to-open, 9,577 square-meter factory in the Long Binh Techno Park near Ho Chi Minh City will increase output capacity by up to 60 percent over its current level in Vietnam.

The local manufacturing unit expects to increase actual output by 40 percent along with the number of workers to some 2,000 over the next five years, up from the current 1,400, a parent company spokesman in Tokyo told NNA Thursday.

Tokyo-listed Harada Industry Co. is stepping up development of car antennas for autonomous driving and 5G telecommunications technology. The investment in Vietnam is part of a company strategy to meet related targets by 2022.

Harada Industries Vietnam Ltd., its subsidiary established in 1997, now produces antennas at two plants in the same industrial park in Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai Province, and supplies them to clients mainly in Thailand and Vietnam.

The spokesman in Tokyo declined to comment on overall capacity and the latest investment sum.

Harada Industry has other overseas factories in China, Mexico and the Philippines. The Philippine unit mainly ships antennas to Japan, the spokesman said.