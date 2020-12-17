Renesas sets up smart vehicle lab with China FAW Group

Nobuo Arayama (L), president of Renesas Electronics (China) Co., and. Li Dan, vice president of China FAW R&D Center, pose at a signing ceremony for a joint laboratory in Changchun on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Renesas Electronics Corp.)

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor maker Renesas Electronics Corp. has established a laboratory with China FAW Group Corp. in the northeast China city of Changchun where the companies hope to develop next-generation smart vehicles.

Renesas said Wednesday the laboratory opened on Dec. 1 to develop electronic control units for autonomous driving, intelligence cockpit, powertrain, body control and other systems in a collaboration with the major Chinese automaker.

The companies said the first set of new solutions developed in their laboratory will be applied to FAW's flagship brand Hongqi.

Renesas said it will provide FAW with its RH850 automotive micro-controller and R-Car system-on-chip as well as power and analog devices as part of their longstanding partnership that has run since 2006. (NNA/Kyodo)