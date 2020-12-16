Japan's JGC wins contract for solar power project in Vietnam

Image by torstensimon from Pixabay

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese engineering company JGC Corp. has won a contract for a solar power generation project from Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. in northern Vietnam.

JGC, a wholly owned subsidiary of JGC Holdings Corp., and local unit JGC Vietnam will undertake the engineering, procurement and construction work for a 1-megawatt solar generation facility at Thang Long Industrial Park II in Hung Yen Province, JGC Holdings said Tuesday.

The amount of the contract and the construction period were not disclosed.

Sumitomo said earlier this month that it began construction of the solar power generation facility in November and that it aims to start commercial operations next March.

The JGC group is pursuing opportunities to increase the capacity of renewable energy in Southeast Asia and island countries, according to JGC Holdings. (NNA/Kyodo)