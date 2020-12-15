Mitsubishi Chemical to launch water treatment project in Myanmar

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

YANGON, NNA - A subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. will launch a water treatment and supply system project in Myanmar next year as part of a global campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases in developing countries.

Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions Co. said Thursday it will install a membrane filtration water treatment system at a hospital in Yangon probably in February in a pilot project led by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

It is one of about a dozen UNIDO-designated projects aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and other infectious diseases in 12 Asian and African countries through technology transfers from Japanese companies.

The Mitsubishi Chemical subsidiary said it will use an on-site water treatment and supply system to treat water from sources such as groundwater, the public water supply and rivers to a level that meets the World Health Organization's drinking water standards. (NNA/Kyodo)