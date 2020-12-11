Japanese accounting group I-Glocal to offer payroll services in Vietnam

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese accounting group I-Glocal Co. is set to launch payroll outsourcing services in Vietnam through a subsidiary recently established in Ho Chi Minh City.

The wholly-owned local unit, Vina Payroll Outsourcing Co., provides pay-related services such as social insurance filing and salary transfers to employee accounts as well as payroll accounting, according to I-Glocal.

I-Glocal said there is an increasing trend among overseas subsidiaries to outsource payroll accounting as companies become aware of compliance and fraud prevention requirements.

By engaging in tasks from payroll calculation to salary transfers, VPO will contribute to improvements in operational efficiency and fraud prevention at overseas subsidiaries, the parent company said. (NNA/Kyodo)