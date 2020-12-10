Japanese trader Mitsubishi wins 69 bil. yen train deal from Myanmar

Image shows a train to be delivered by Mitsubishi Corp. for the Yangon circular railway project under a deal with Myanma Railways, Myanmar's state-run railway company. (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Corp.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese trader Mitsubishi Corp. has received an order for 246 railway cars from state-run Myanma Railways for the Yangon circular and Yangon-Mandalay railway projects.

Mitsubishi on Tuesday announced the deal totaling about 69 billion yen ($661 million), which will be covered by a yen loan accord between the two countries.

The Japanese trader said 66 railway cars will be delivered for the Yangon circular railway project and another 180 railway cars for the Yangon-Mandalay railway project from 2023 to 2025.

The cars will be built by leading Spanish train maker Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. using Japanese-made components and equipment. (NNA/Kyodo)