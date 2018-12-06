Toyota - powers Philippines plant with solar energy

SANTA ROSA, Philippines, NNA - Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. President Satoru Suzuki (4th from L), Manila Electric Co. Chairman Oscar Reyes (C) and other officials pose at an inauguration ceremony for the 1,000-kilowatt solar array installation at Toyota’s plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna Province on Dec. 5, 2018.

SANTA ROSA, Philippines, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp. started operating its first solar power facility in the Philippines Wednesday to supply some of its electricity needs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Japanese automaker invested 100 million pesos ($1.9 million) in the 1,000-kilowatt solar array providing 4 percent of annual electricity requirements at its plant in Laguna Province.

President of Toyota Motor Philippines Corp., Satoru Suzuki, said the aim is to make Toyota operations cleaner and more energy efficient.

The solar system was installed in partnership with Spectrum, a renewable energy supplier wholly owned by Manila Electric Co., or Meralco, the country’s largest power distributor

Toyota holds the largest share of the local market and is the first among automakers in the country to move toward clean energy, said Suzuki.

The company expects the solar power facility will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the auto plant by about 790 tons annually and save about 10 million pesos in electricity costs.

The project was subsidized by the Japanese government’s Joint Crediting Mechanism with the Philippines for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, offsetting 30 percent of the installation cost.

Toyota, headquartered in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, has set a global target to cut its CO2 emissions from 2010 levels by 90 percent by the year 2050.