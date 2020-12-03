A GlobalWafers-Siltronic merger after $4.5-billion deal will create global giant

03, Dec. 2020

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash
Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

By Gloria Cho and Celine Chen

TAIPEI, NNA – Eyeing global expansion, Taiwanese semiconductor maker GlobalWafers Co. is in the last leg of talks to take over German rival Siltronic AG for 3.75 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in a deal which could be wrapped up as early as next week.

If the planned merger succeeds and skirts antitrust scrutiny, GlobalWafers will become one of the top largest semiconductor companies in the world in terms of revenue. Currently, it is in the third spot.

Ranked as one of the global semiconductor market leaders, Siltronic is recognized as a technology leader in the design and production of highly specialized silicon wafers.

With their combined portfolios of advanced products, GlobalWafers will be in a much stronger position to manoeuvre in the highly competitive though booming industry, said analysts.

If the deal comes to fruition, GlobalWafers’ current global share of 17 percent will soar to over 30 percent, overtaking Japan's Sumco Corp.'s 25 percent, and tailing market leader Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., also from Japan, which now reigns at 33 percent, according to data gleaned from Statista.

Bloomberg News quoted Richard Hsia, an analyst at Fubon Securities Investment Services, as saying a successful acquisition would help GlobalWafers surpass Shin-Etsu Chemical and Sumco, to become world number one by revenue, with a market share of 32 to 35 percent.

It is a smart move by GlobalWafers "as it will be able to expand capacity and market share through the merger,” Tseng Guan-wei, a TrendForce semiconductor analyst, told NNA.

"Thus, the company could increase its influence on future price negotiation as the price of silicon wafers may be shored up due to possible shortage of supply,” said Tseng.

In a statement, GlobalWafers said, "A combination of GlobalWafers and Siltronic would create a leading player in the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio that can offer technologically sophisticated products to all semiconductor customers globally."

It will also bring together their complementary skills and resources to invest in capacity expansion.

GlobalWafers' generous offer of 125 euros per share represents a premium of 48 percent above the volume-weighted average price at Xetra trading venue in Frankfurt over the past 90 days, said Siltronic in its announcement to investors in end-November.

Munich-based Siltronic considers the offer “attractive and appropriate,” while its largest shareholder Wacker Chemie AG has agreed to sell its 30.8 percent stake to GlobalWafers at the same price.

The offer price was the result of intensive negotiations over months between the two parties, revealed Siltronic, which is the world's fourth largest wafer material maker.

"The merger would create a leading player in the wafer industry with a comprehensive product portfolio that can offer technologically sophisticated products to all semiconductor customers," said Siltronic, adding that both parties had already agreed on key terms.

According to the "current status" of their agreement, Siltronic said it can pursue an "essentially unchanged business strategy" and will not close any production site or retrench staff in Germany for operational reasons until end-2024.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, and is expected to be announced in the second week of December, according to both companies.

The takeover offer is the latest in a succession of semiconductor deals this year that is set to break the record US$122 billion in chip acquisitions in 2016, according to Bloomberg. In October, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. announced a $35-billion takeover of Xilinx Inc. to add products to challenge leader Intel Corp.

GlobalWafers' takeover offer also marks the largest among its spate of acquisitions. They include semiconductor businesses of Japan’s Covalent Materials in 2012 and Denmark’s Topsil Semiconductor Material A/S in 2016. GlobalWafers also bought over America’s SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd. in 2016.

GlobalWafer, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. among its clients, has forecast an optimistic 2021 for semiconductors, despite pandemic-caused disruptions and headwinds as well as trade tensions.

The company told investors in early November that it expects global silicon wafer shipments to increase 5 percent to 12.6 billion square inches (BSI) in 2021, and then 5.3 percent to 13.2 BSI in 2022.

Market research company SEMI reported in October that world silicon wafer shipments are set to grow 2.4 percent in 2020, with growth continuing in 2021 till they reach a record high in 2022.

"Silicon wafer shipments are recovering this year despite pressure from geopolitical tensions, the shifting global semiconductor supply chain and the COVID-19 pandemic," said Clark Tseng, director of Industry Research and Statistics at SEMI.

"With the pandemic accelerating digitization to transform businesses and their delivery of services worldwide, we expect continued growth over the next two years," he added.

Silicon wafers are the essential building material for semiconductors, which are vital components in virtually all electronic products, such as computers, smart phones and consumer electronics.

On capturing growth opportunities, Tseng of TrendForce urged wafer makers to step up the development of epitaxy technology as the availability of third-generation semiconductor components is still limited in the market. He suggested that they form strategic alliances and accumulate special patents to stay ahead of the race.

The rise in demand for LED lights has favored the silicon epitaxial wafer market substantially as it offers the best material for optimal performance. Also, silicon wafer’s role in car technology is fast improving, according to the latest Industry Research report.

This segment is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.42 percent from 2019 to 2024, said Industry Research. Among the top players are GlobalWafers Japan Co., Siltronic, Sumco, MOSPEC Semiconductor Corp. and UniversityWafer, Inc.

Overall, the semiconductor competition is getting keener for established Taiwan players as big customers, such as Apple Inc., have started to design their own chips, while China rivals are muscling in to grab a share of the growing pie.

Majority-owned by Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., GlobalWafers reported 2019 revenue of about $2 billion. As for Siltronic, it made revenues of over $1.5 billion in 2019. The share prices of both companies have soared since the announcement of their planned merger.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash
A GlobalWafers-Siltronic merger after $4.5-billion deal will create global giant

Taiwan Electronics

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Photo by Mike Yukhtenko on Unsplash
Japan's JNC to form organic EL joint venture in S. Korea

South Korea Electronics

7 DAYS AGO

Image by brookhaven from Pixabay
Japan's Mitachi to set up Malaysia unit for chip sale, services

Malaysia Electronics

8 DAYS AGO

printed-circuit-board-print-plate-via-macro-159220.jpeg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to form joint venture with Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max give pro users everything they want out of their iPhone. (Photo courtesy of Apple Inc.)
New 5G iPhones might be a boon to Taiwan assemblers but challenges ahead

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Sharp Corp.'s air purifiers using the "plasmacluster" technology and other products. (Photo courtesy of PT. Sharp Electronics Indonesia)
Sales of Sharp's air purifiers grow fivefold in Indonesia on COVID-19

Indonesia Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Delhi Metro's train for which Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has contracted to supply electric equipment through MEML Ltd., India's public-sector company producing defense equipement as well as rolling stock. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)
Mitsubishi Electric to supply gear for Indian subway cars

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Sumitomo sets up Vietnam arm for electronics manufacturing services

Vietnam Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

circuit-4448937_1280.jpg
MediaTek to make more chips for popular Chromebook

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by T. Q. on Unsplash
Sharp buys Japan Display plant as it eyes next-generation display

Japan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tim Photoguy on Unsplash
NEC selling unmanned hotel check-in system in Southeast Asia

Singapore Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s largest mini-LED manufacturer Epistar Corp. is headquartered in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park. (Photo courtesy of Epistar)
Apple's adoption of mini LED sparks boom time for Taiwan suppliers

Features Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman and CEO Liu Young-way speaks at Q2 earnings conference in New Taipei City on Aug. 12, 2020. (Image from streaming teleconference)
Taiwan Hon Hai to have split U.S., China supply chains as it bounces back in Q2

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

solar-panel-array-1591358_1280.jpg
Panasonic ending photovoltaic partnership deal with GS Solar (China) as collaboration stalls

China Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay
Sharp to establish 8K super hi-vision R&D venture with Chinese partner

China Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

circuit-board-973311_1280.jpg
USI Shanghai to invest $200 mil. to produce electronics in Hai Phong for export

Vietnam Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Irina Iriser from Pexels
Wistron to sell iPhone assembly units to China’s Luxshare for $472 mil.

China Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay
Di-Nikko Engineering to make automotive electronics with Shenzhen partner

China Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Japan’s Ferrotec to nearly double wafer recycling capacity in China

China Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

cpu-564787_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC raises 2020 capex to $17 bil. on strong 5G, high-performance computing demand

Taiwan Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

china-3303411_1280.jpg
Hon Hai subsidiary boosting mobile handset output in China’s Shanxi plant

China Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

India Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Austria-based Hon Hai affiliate buys Slovenian ICT company Iskratel for $42 mil.

Europe Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Electronics assembler Hon Hai to spend millions on worker accommodation in Vietnam: report

Vietnam Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Athena from Pexels
Rohm opens electric vehicle technology R&D base with Shanghai partner

China Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by DeMorris Byrd on Unsplash
Panel maker JOLED seals 30 bil. yen production deal with TCL China Star Optoelectronics

China Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Winston Chen on Unsplash
Taiwan's Epistar, Lextar set up holding firm to fight competition as LEDs boom

Taiwan Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO