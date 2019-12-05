Olive Young partners with pan-Asian retailer Dairy Farm to expand presence in Southeast Asia

SEOUL, AJU - CJ Olive Young, a health and beauty drugstore in South Korea, will expand its presence in Southeast Asia through ties with Dairy Farm Group, a major pan-Asian retailer. South Korean cosmetic products will be sold through Dairy Farm's health and beauty stores in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries.

Olive Young said Wednesday that a business agreement was signed with Dairy Farm in Singapore. At first, about 50 Dairy Farm stores in Singapore would have about 110 self-brand products from Olive Young.

Olive Young has pioneered South Korea's health and beauty market since it opened its first store in December 1999. The company started importing organic cosmetics from Juice Beauty, a popular US cosmetics brand, in 2009. In December 2014, the operator of Olive Young merged with CJ Systems and changed its name to CJ Olive Networks, which provides information technology services.

Helped by Hallyu (Korean cultural wave), South Korean beauty and cosmetic products are popular in Southeast Asia.