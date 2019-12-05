WeWork expands in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VNA - Co-working space provider WeWork is expanding in Vietnam by opening two more offices in Ho Chi Minh City.

One opened at Sonatus in Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, in November and the other is expected to open at Lim Tower 3 next February.

WeWork has developed a strong presence in Southeast Asia since opening its first location in Singapore in 2017.

It now has footprints in Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

HCM City has rapidly become a major business hub in Southeast Asia, creating strong demand for WeWork’s collaborative spaces.

Building on its momentum from the first location, WeWork E.Town Central in District 4, that was announced last March, the company has welcomed a diverse range of clients ranging from large companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to startups and freelancers. - VNA