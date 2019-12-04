Auto parts maker Denso expanding plant in Phnom Penh’s special economic zone

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. has started building a plant in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone in Cambodia’s capital to meet demand in Southeast Asia.

Denso (Cambodia) Co., its manufacturing unit established in April 2013, broke ground on the factory Nov. 14, according to the operator of the SEZ in Phnom Penh. A Denso spokesperson declined to disclose details.

The local unit produces oil coolers and magneto for motorcycles and automobiles among other parts, according to Denso, a global car components maker under Toyota Motor Corp. group.

The Council for the Development of Cambodia, the country’s investment authority, approved the $21.45 million investment, according to a report by the Phnom Penh Post.

Denso (Cambodia) initially began vehicle parts production at a rented factory in the SEZ in 2013 and decided to build its own 9,600-square meter plant for $19 million. That factory is designed to meet demand for increasing car output in Southeast Asia, the Japanese firm said in a statement in 2015.

Denso is headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture in Japan.

Another Cambodian subsidiary, PIT & GO Automotive Service Cambodia Co., provides maintenance service for all types of cars.