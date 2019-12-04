Japanese fan club website operator Skiyaki to expand into the Singapore entertainment business

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese fan club website operator Skiyaki Inc. said Tuesday that it would expand into overseas markets by launching its first foreign unit in Singapore by the end of the month.

Skiyaki 65 Pte. Ltd., Skiyaki’s wholly-owned subsidiary, is capitalized at $1 million Singapore dollars ($733,000) and is scheduled to be operational in February. It aims to promote its own platform called bitfan to analyze the interest levels of entertainment fans for artists and fans.

In Singapore, Sukiyaki will offer this platform to local fans and artists, expecting the move to support an entrance into Southeast Asian countries where the entertainment business is growing on the rapid economic expansion there.

“We want to offer bitfan to musicians, influencers, and YouTubers in the entertainment field through our Singapore business,” Shinya Sakai, a director of Sukiyaki, told NNA.

In Japan, Skiyaki had more than 2.9 million members using the platform as of the end of October. It has set no target number of members for Singapore.