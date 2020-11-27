Japanese food retailer Meidi-Ya to open flagship outlet in Singapore

Japanese retailer Meidi-Ya Co.'s flagship outlet in Singapore is ready to open on Nov. 26, 2020.

SINGAPORE, NNA - Tokyo-based food retailer Meidi-Ya Co. will open a flagship outlet featuring premium Japanese food and beverages in Singapore on Saturday.

The new store, which partially opened on Wednesday, is located in the Millenia Walk shopping mall in the heart of Singapore, according to the company.

Operated by a local subsidiary, Meidi-Ya Singapore Co., the store occupying two floors also houses specialty corners, including a bakery and a beverage shop, based on a unique Japanese store design concept.

The Japanese company opened its first outlet in the city-state in 2003 and another in June 2019, but the first one, situated in the Liang Court complex, was closed earlier this year due to the site's redevelopment. The other outlet is located in the Great World City shopping area just outside Orchard Road. (NNA/Kyodo)