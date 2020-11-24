Sakata Seed sets up joint venture in China's Zhejiang Province

Photo by Akil Mazumder from Pexels

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese seed firm Sakata Seed Corp. has established a joint venture in China's Zhejiang Province to meet growing demand for horticultural seeds.

Sakata Seed's Chinese subsidiary, Sakaka Seed (Suzhou) Co., set up Sakata Huacai Horticultural (Jiaxing) Co. with Hongyue Horticultural Corp. in Jiaxing in the eastern Chinese province this month, the Japanese firm announced on Nov. 18.

The joint venture will sell a wide variety of Sakata seeds in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the Yokohama-based company said.

Sakata Seed noted that the home gardening market is on the rise in mainland China, where demand for horticultural seeds and materials mainly comes from the public sector. (NNA/Kyodo)