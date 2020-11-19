Nippon Express starts truck and sea transport services from Thailand

Nippon Express Co.'s door-to-door truck and maritime transport services from Thailand. (Courtesy of Nippon Express Co.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese logistics firm Nippon Express Co. has launched door-to-door truck and maritime transport services from Thailand to Japan to deal with limited ocean cargo shipments from Southeast Asian countries.

Nippon Express said its Singapore-based subsidiary, Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte. Ltd., on Tuesday started the services called "Nex Ocean-Solution Xross Border Direct" without relying on maritime transport alone.

Nippon Express said it combines cross-border truck transport from Thailand to Klang port in Malaysia with sea transport from Klang to major Japanese ports, allowing for a wide variety of products to reach Tokyo from Bangkok in 16 days at the shortest.

Its service via Singapore combines cross-border truck transport to Singapore with maritime transport from there to major Japanese ports, giving a lead time as short as 14 days from Bangkok to Tokyo, the Japanese firm said.

Nippon Express said its new services aim to respond to shortages of vessel space and containers for ocean cargo shipments from the Southeast Asian region to Japan. (NNA/Kyodo)