Sojitz, Daiwa House to build serviced apartments in Indonesia

A serviced apartment complex project by Sojitz Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co. in Indonesia's West Java Province. (Courtesy of Sojitz Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co.)

JAKARTA, NNA - Trading house Sojitz Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co. will build a serviced apartment complex in Indonesia's West Java Province for Japanese expatriates and their families.

Sojitz and Daiwa House said in a joint statement on Monday that the nine-story, 148-unit "via alma - Kota Deltamas" complex in Deltamas, about 40 kilometers east of Jakarta, will open in August next year.

They said the area is dotted with many Japanese companies operating in Indonesia and Cikarang Japanese School is located near the planned complex.

The statement also said their joint venture, PT. SDI Properties Indonesia, will develop and manage the serviced apartments, which will be built by Daiwa House's local subsidiary, PT. Daiwa Tetra Manunggal Konstruksi. (NNA/Kyodo)