Meiji to boost ice cream production in China

16, Nov. 2020

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay
Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA - Meiji Co. will set up a new ice cream plant in Shanghai to boost its production in China, expecting further market growth in the country.

Meiji will increase the capital of Meiji Seika Food Industry (Shanghai) Co. through Meiji China Investment Co. by 650 million yuan ($98 million) to establish the new plant with production scheduled to start during fiscal 2023 ending March 2024, the Tokyo-based company said Friday in a statement.

With the new plant, Meiji's ice cream production capability in China will more than double, according to the statement. It now produces ice cream at Meiji Ice Cream (Guangzhou) Co. mainly for sale in South China

With middle-class customers increasing in China, higher-priced ice cream products have started selling well, a Meiji official told NNA. Positioning China as a focus area among overseas markets, Meiji will seek sustainable growth overseas by expanding its ice cream business in the country, the company said.

Meiji Seika Food was established in 2005 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Meiji China Investment, which is owned 100 percent by Meiji, producing and selling confectioneries such as chocolate and chocolate snacks. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay
Meiji to boost ice cream production in China

China Food

2 HOURS AGO

Supplied photo shows Thai Kyowa Biotechnologies Co.'s plant in Rayong Province, Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Kirin Holdings Co.)
Kyowa Hakko Bio to build baby formula ingredient plant in Thailand

Thailand Food

11 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co.)
Osotspa sold 99 million bottles of Vitamin C drink during Thailand's Covid battle

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

Supplied photo shows Chinese dumplings containing cell-based shrimp meat developed by Singapore start-up Shiok Meats. (Photo courtesy of Shiok Meats)
Toyo Seikan invests in Singapore's cell-based shrimp meat startup

Singapore Food

1 MONTH AGO

Mayonnaise and dressing products of major Japanese food firm Kewpie Corp. line the shelves in a Singaporean store on Sept. 23, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Major mayonnaise maker Kewpie to set up sales unit in Singapore

Singapore Food

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-1447347974530-d7c185559683.jpg
Quality Myanmar coffee to hit Japan’s Muji shelves soon

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-1545468258-576dbac5faa9.jpg
CP Foods to build on China swine business after merger

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1600228309820.jpg
Covid-19 crisis spells boom in pet food across Asia

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash
Japanese chocolate maker Fuji Oil to sell off India unit to UAE-based IFFCO Group

India Food

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Unfold)
Bayer, Temasek set up joint venture to innovate for vertical vegetable farming

Singapore Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Masao Aihara, chief production officer of Taiwan Kiyoken at its shop in Breeze Taipei Station on Aug. 7, 2020. (NNA)
Kiyoken, maker of railway station boxed lunches, opens 1st overseas shop in Taipei

Taiwan Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gianluca Gerardi on Unsplash
Japanese candy-making firm Fujiya to build biscuit plant in China

China Food

3 MONTHS AGO

A Beard Papa's outlet in MetroWalk shopping mall in Taoyuan City, Taiwan (Photo courtesy of Muginoho Holdings)
Muginoho takes over Taiwan franchisee to expand Beard Papa's chain

Taiwan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Egidijus Bielskis on Unsplash
Soybean paste maker Hanamaruki Foods to expand sales of shio koji seasoning in China

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

yogurt-1442034_1280.jpg
Japan’s Meiji to build dairy, sweet plant in China’s Guangzhou

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Central Restaurants Group Co. President Nath Vongpanich (L) and Born Project Co. President and TV host of Krua Khun Toi, Tripop Limpapath at a press conference for "Every Foood" cloud kitchen food delivery project in Bangkok on July 13, 2020. (NNA)
Thailand's CRG invests 500 mil. baht in cloud kitchen services

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Test lab in Nagase’s Regional Food Innovation Center in Singapore (Photo courtesy of Nagase)
Chemical trader Nagase opens regional food ingredient lab in Singapore

Singapore Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Yuabread Inc. has developed a food-freezing technique to preserve the taste and flavor of freshly baked breads and deliver them regularly to both corporate and individual clients. (Photo courtesy of Yuabread)(Kyodo)
Bread subscription service excites foodies across Japan

Japan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cake-1258736_1280.jpg
Japan’s Goyo Food Industry to produce frozen cakes in Thailand

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by icon0.com from Pexels
Kirin hires firm to investigate Myanmar-military partner

Myanmar Food

5 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Instant noodle giant Nissin exploring new business in post-COVID-19 HK, China

Hong Kong Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tafilah Yusof from Pixabay
PepsiCo buys China’s online-focused “Be & Cheery” brand snack maker for $705 mil.

China Food

6 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Focus Dynamics expanding to food delivery, cloud kitchens for Malaysian stalls, eateries

Malaysia Food

6 MONTHS AGO

bottle-841433_1280.jpg
Mengniu Dairy to build mega fresh milk plant in central China in 2021: report

China Food

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Indofood CBP to acquire Pinehill for $2.99 bil. in noodle expansion in Middle East, Africa

Middle East Food

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tom Crew on Unsplash
Major wine trader Enoteca of Japan tapping sake market in China

China Food

6 MONTHS AGO

japanese-2718371_1280.jpg
Japanese top rice cracker maker Kameda Seika to tie-up with Thai Singha to go global

Thailand Food

6 MONTHS AGO