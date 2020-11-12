JR East to hold virtual Japan rail fair in Singapore

Senso-ji, Asakusa, Tokyo (Photo by Nicholas Doherty on Unsplash)

SINGAPORE, NNA - East Japan Railway Co. will hold an online fair in Singapore later this month to enable potential travelers to enjoy a virtual trip to Japan and learn about cuisines and alcoholic beverages through online shops.

The Singapore office of the Tokyo-based company told NNA on Wednesday it will hold the "Japan Rail Fair - A Virtual Trip to Japan" from Nov. 20 to 22 and Nov. 27 to 28 in cooperation with the Japan National Tourism Organization by livestreaming popular tourist spots.

JR East also said Shizuoka, Ehime, Kagawa and Okinawa prefectures will set up online shops, along with airline, travel and other Japanese railway firms to promote their products and services.

JR East Singapore office manager Yu Hoyano said his office has received inquiries from many Singaporeans about travel to Japan and specialty products despite the coronavirus pandemic. He expressed hope that the upcoming virtual fair and other online information would promote trips to Japan in the future. (NNA/Kyodo)