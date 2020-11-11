Sharp to launch website for customers in Malaysia

11, Nov. 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Electric appliance maker Sharp Corp. plans to launch a customer service website in Malaysia in January, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

Sharp's local unit, Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., signed a memorandum of understanding Monday with Malaysian company PUC Bhd. to develop the Cocoro Life website for customer services and relationship management.

Cocoro Life, covering home and office appliances, will use artificial intelligence to offer aftersales services such as notifying customers of their product warranty status as well as product and parts maintenance updates, according to PUC's news release Monday.

Cocoro Life's customer service is expected to help the new stay-at-home lifestyle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said.

Sharp has a Cocoro Members site for customers in Japan and a similar website in Taiwan, and says it hopes to develop such services in Southeast Asia.

PUC runs e-commerce website management and e-payment businesses. The Cocoro Life website plans to incorporate the business of PUC's e-payment subsidiary Presto Pay Sdn. Bhd. (NNA/Kyodo)

